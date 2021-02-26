SARASOTA — Two Venice High, one Pine View, one Booker and one SCF-Venice Collegiate School students are among the students taking part in the Key Chorale’s annual “Tomorrow’s Voices Tonight” set for March 1.
They will take part as a live stream event, Key Chorale announced in a news release.
“The Student Scholars will be showcasing 14 selections as they entertain with songs from Classics to Broadway as well as a special group performance of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from the musical ‘Les Misérables,’” it said.
It will also include special guests, some surprises “and a sneak peak of Key Chorale’s upcoming ‘Coronation’ concert premiere.”
It has already postponed its Perfect Pitch fundraiser so Key Chorale “is incorporating their usual luncheon paddle raise into this event,” it said.
“Key Chorale’s Student Scholar Program is designed to prepare gifted juniors and seniors for college-level success in music,” it said. “This experience is designed for students with an exceptional aptitude for music, who plan to further their musical studies after high school.”
Requirements involve having a GPA of at least 3.0
“Student Scholars are first recommended by their choir director and then selected through personal interviews and competitive auditions,” it said. “Student Scholars sing a full performance season with Key Chorale as well as part of several other performance opportunities and master classes held throughout the season. All experiences are made available at no cost to the selected participants.”
For more information and tickets for the live stream on March 1, visit KeyChorale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.