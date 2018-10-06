There’s no doubt about it, doing kidney dialysis (peritoneal dialysis, or PD) at home for a month without a machine was a challenge.
It was time-consuming and detailed. I pumped 2,000 milliliters of solution into myself and out of myself four times a day. This took 27 steps that had to be followed exactly one after the other. But mostly that’s all one did — spend an hour doing the process and 3½ hours later doing it all over again and again and again in one day.
After that first month, I got this wonderful machine called a cycler that would allow me to do dialysis at home at night while I slept. That sounded like a winner to me.
That would allow me to go on with the rest of my life normally without having to worry much about the medical problems I was forced to confront on a daily basis. I would be free again, not having to cope with things medical.
But then there was the dialysis machine. It wasn’t the easiest thing in the world to learn how to work. It has a screen on the front of the machine that tells me what to do and how to do it, kind of. For the first-time user, it wasn’t very clear.
The first thing one does after turning on the machine is take a plastic bag containing a half-dozen flexible plastic feeder lines with connections into designated places on the front of the machine and close a small door that activates the equipment. The fluid that will be pumped into you by the new device goes in a heated cradle on top of the machine.
Each step is explained in some detail on the machine’s scanner. The six-step process takes the new patient half an hour to 45 minutes to set up for the night’s work. Once completed, the machine does its thing and you can go to bed.
When you wake up next morning, there are a half-dozen or so additional steps one has to take to complete the process. If you’re careful and don’t screw up, they can be finished in an additional 15 or 20 minutes.
Then you’re good for the day and can go about your business.
The alternative is to go into the dialysis center three times a week for dialysis. The process takes three or four hours each visit.
The staff at the center knows its stuff, does an outstanding job with smiles on their faces. The only thing you do is sit there and watch TV, read a book or sleep. It’s all pretty boring— the staff does all the work.
The new machine at home will be a great improvement. It won’t take up three or four hours a day three times a week, like the initial program did.
In addition, I understand home dialysis is easier on your kidneys and heart. It’s done every evening instead of every other day. Despite the month-long program without the machine at home, it’s worth the initial hassle.
Of course, there is always the possibility you might be a candidate for a new kidney donated by some caring person. If you were to be that lucky and you end up in Tampa General Hospital with a donated kidney, you’ve hit a home run.
Editor’s note: Don Moore is a former editor and long-time columnist for Sun Newspapers who writes a weekly column about veterans and their military experience. He has written about his own heart transplant in 1999, and recently wrote a two-part series on his kidney dialysis experiences. You can contact him via email at donmoore39@gmail.com.^p
