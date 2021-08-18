A news flash from Reuters News Service reports that nearly 30% of children in Shanghai, China’s richest city, are overweight. 50% of those are obese.
This was reported as if it happened overnight. Like the kids got up one morning and half of them couldn’t fit into their dad’s “Jinriksha.”
Actually, this parallels the trend in America where a third of all the kids in this country are overweight with more than half of them considered obese. In the adult population, 67% are considered overweight or obese, costing the American taxpayer more than $147 Billion annually, according to the National Institute of Health and the CDC. This appears to be common in many countries where fast and sugar-laden foods are found.
In preparing this piece, I went to a couple different super markets in search of different foods that were specifically marketed to kids.
By actual count, I found more than one hundred different cereals, not counting six different flavors of granola, all in packaging that was clever enough to make a kid throw a tantrum should mom not buy them. Most contained enough sugar to keep a kid climbing the walls for weeks.
As I continued my undercover study, I learned that there are but four brands of toothpaste marketed for kids with the same number for pediatric antihistamines and antipruitics. Cough preparations fared better with six. All in all, it would appear that the waistline of our youth is far more important than their health.
The point of this excoriation of the marketing world is that if kids are fat, they are five times more likely to be fat adults. I’m wondering why the same marketing effort isn’t put toward healthier foods, like broccoli, celery and milk? Why does a marketed food have to have enough sugar to make cavities the size of a phosphate pit? I doubt that the nutritive value of Magic Stars, Reese’s Puffs, of Chocco Donuts comes close to that of a well-balanced meal. Then on the other hand, when more than half the kids today live with a single parent, it’s understandable why a bowl of cereal is easier/quicker to serve up than cooking something healthy, especially when that single parent is working two or three jobs to make ends meet.
If the “Little Emperors,” as Reuters referred to them, in Shanghai are to lose weight, as their government has mandated, (where is our government?) there are a couple of suggestions I might proffer. One might be to eat with one chopstick. I tried this. I learned that it was tricky and dangerous. As a result of my trial, I now only see out of one eye. However, I didn’t eat as much. Another method might be to lower the age for “Jinriksha” drivers. Sure it would be hard work and never allowed in this country, as it would be prevented by child labor laws. But think of the calories being burned as some kid pulls a potbellied passenger from Pittsburgh around the potholes of Shanghai.
The best method, however, for whipping kids into shape would be to teach them the benefits of eating healthy foods, and of course, more exercise. It wouldn’t hurt to turn the television off and trade those Christmas cookies for some celery sticks.
