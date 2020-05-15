SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight announced the promotions of Lt. Debra Kiner and Detective Jason Smith on Thursday.
Kiner, promoted to the rank of captain assigned to the Courts and Corrections Division, began her career at the sheriff’s office in 2004 as a patrol deputy. On her first day she was asked to assist during Hurricane Charley.
She promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2011 and was soon assigned to the Criminal Investigations Section. In 2017, she was promoted to Lieutenant and served again in the Patrol and Investigations bureaus, then was transferred to the Special Operations Bureau to oversee the Youth Services Section, Crime Prevention Unit and Homeless Outreach Team.
Kiner has been nominated for Employee of the Month. She graduated from both FBI-LEEDA’s 306th Command Institute and the Southern Police Institute’s Command Officer Development Course.
She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida.
Smith was promoted to the rank of Sergeant assigned to the Law Enforcement Division. He began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2009 after graduating with his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.
In 2012 he joined the agency’s SWAT Team and over the years has worked in the Patrol Bureau, Tactical Unit and, most recently, in the Special Investigations Section.
Smith earned a Lifesaving Award in 2014 and Meritorious Achievement Award in 2018.
He is trained in areas that include force-on-force and firearms instruction, as well as advanced interrogation and investigative interviewing.
Smith worked during the 2012 Republican National Convention; is a rappel master; and has attended the Tactical Team Leader Development Course through the Florida SWAT Association.
“We believe in challenging our members to be their very best,” Knight said in a news release. “Capt. Kiner and Sgt. Smith are both great examples of members who continue to train and educate themselves in order to excel in their field. I am certain they will both continue to be excellent leaders for their colleagues and community.”
