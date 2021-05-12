VENICE — The Venice City Council and Historic Preservation Board presented its annual Legacy Award on Tuesday.
For this year, it went to the Kentucky Military Institute Alumni Association and the Venice Centre Homeowners Association for their joint efforts in preserving the community’s history through the installation of the KMI exhibit on the ground floor of the San Marco Building.
The exhibit, which opened to the public in January, tells of the military school’s history in Venice from 1933 until 1970.
The KMI Alumni Association paid for the exhibit’s design and construction.
Accepting the award were Michelle Harm who curated and supervised the exhibit’s design and construction; Andy Pruitt, former president of the Homeowner’s Association, Franklin Wright, vice president of the Historic Preservation Board; Bill Victor, president of the KMI Alumni Association, and Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod.
The individual Legacy Award was given in honor of Bertha Honore Palmer, who was instrumental in the early development of Venice and South Sarasota County.
