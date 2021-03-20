Richard Findley and Jim Flora

Richard Findley, left, and Jim Flora posed with pictures of themselves as students while touring the new military school exhibit located in the San Marco Building in Venice on Thursday.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY LARRY HUMES

Staff Report

VENICE — About 20 alumni of Kentucky Military Institute and a few wives gathered for lunch at the Daiquiri Deck restaurant to share memories of their time spent in Venice.

The group spent time looking at a new KMI exhibit at the San Marco Building.

The exhibit, funded by the KMI Alumni Association, was formally dedicated in January and is open to the public.

The San Marco building and adjacent Hotel Venice building served as KMI’s winter quarters from 1932 until 1970. The main campus was located outside Louisville, Kentucky.

Among the KMI graduates in the city Thursday were Richard Findley, class of 1965 and Jim Flora, class of 1962, who found pictures of themselves as students while touring the exhibit in the San Marco Building.

