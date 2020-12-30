VENICE — An exhibit of Kentucky Military Institute memorabilia was installed recently in the San Marco Building in downtown Venice.
The three-story building, which opened as a hotel on Dec. 10, 1926, served as KMI’s winter campus from 1933 until 1970.
The exhibit contains uniforms and other objects used by KMI cadets. Posters outlining the 126-year history of the military preparatory school extend throughout the building’s grand hallway.
And a video monitor displays interviews with alumni sharing their memories of cadet life in Venice.
The exhibit was created by the Clearwater design firm of Creative Arts and was funded by the KMI Alumni Association in collaboration with the Venice Centre Association, representing the building’s condominium owners.
Michelle Harm, former curator of the Venice Museum & Archives and a staff member with Venice MainStreet, curated the year-long project.
“Venice holds a special place in the hearts of former cadets who were fortunate enough to attend the school during its years here,” said Larry Humes, who graduated from KMI in 1965. “Alumni are pleased to perpetuate the legacy of the school by supporting this exhibit.”
Founded in 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky, KMI was one of the nation’s oldest military schools and one of the first to be affiliated with the U.S. Army’s Reserve Officer Training Program. The main campus was eventually moved to Lyndon, Kentucky.
Beginning in January 1933, the entire school would move to its Venice campus, where it would remain until just before the Easter break. The Venice campus included the former Hotel Venice and also the gymnasium and armory, which today serves as home for the Venice Theatre.
The school discontinued its winter trek with its 1970 visit and closed its doors the following year.
Located on Tampa Avenue, the grand hallway is open to the public and the exhibit is generally available for viewing during business hours.
