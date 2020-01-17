Charles “Alex” Hodgin, who graduated from Kentucky Military Institute in 1949 and served as the school’s last Commandant of Cadets, died at his Louisville, Kentucky, home on Jan. 9.
He was 88.
Alex’s father, Charles E. Hodgin, was one of three faculty members at Greenbriar Military School who purchased the bankrupt KMI in 1925. He was less than two years old when KMI’s winter campus was established and he came to Venice with his family.
Along with the families of other school administrators and faculty, they lived in the former Hotel Venice while classes and most of the cadets were housed in the former San Marco Hotel next door.
KMI leased the buildings until 1939 when they were purchased, along with the building that housed the gym and currently serves as home to the Venice Theatre.
“Alex was literally born into the military school and I don’t think KMI ever had a greater advocate,” said Larry Humes, who graduated in 1965 from the school.
Hodgin established a KMI Legacy Fund at Gulf Coast Community College “to care for the many objects contained in the Venice Museum & Archives collection.”
“He called regularly to keep tabs on the community, and I will very much miss his friendship,” Humes said.
In the early years, when only about 500 people lived in Venice, the school would almost double the population during the winter months they were here.
“I remember my father liked to fish and we’d go out with him and sit along Roberts Bay or the Myakka River,” he said during an oral history interview conducted three years ago. “Fishing was just wonderful in those days because there was just a multitude of fish available and it hadn’t been fished out like it is today.”
Hodgin said the military school maintained a good relationship with the city of Venice.
“We invited the local high school to use our (Hotel Venice) dining room and patio for their senior event. And for the first dress parade of the season, we would invite the mayor to participate.
“I remember years ago, I was in school at the time, they wanted a new traffic light in downtown Venice and they had to warrant them. In order to warrant them, they needed a certain amount of (pedestrian) traffic, so they marched the cadet corps back and forth about four or five times to generate the traffic.”
Following his graduation from KMI in 1949, Hodgin attended Davidson College where he majored in politics and history.
After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, he went on to earn a master’s degree in educational administration from Indiana University. Following graduation, he returned to KMI where he taught history and coached the school’s golf team. In 1953, he served as director of admissions.
And in 1965, when his father relinquished his duties, Hodgin became KMI’s Commandant of Cadets. Like many military high schools at that time, and due to the unpopularity of the Vietnam War and the military, the school was forced to close its doors in 1971.
After the school closed, Hodgin became an insurance agent in Northern Kentucky. Despite his financial success in business, however, he said his heart remained in the military school and the lessons learned from it.
“KMI has been such a major part of my life,” he said. “Just take, for example, our reunions which generally are very well attended by alumni from all over the country, particularly for a school that hasn’t been in existence for nearly 50 years.”
Hodgin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diane; son Eddie Hodgin; daughter Jennifer Bentz (Chad); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.