VENICE — The Knight family are in business again.
It is being led by Elizabeth Knight, working with mother, Tracey Knight, and relaunching Knight Strategic Communications at 133 Harbor Drive in Venice.
It is a public relations and corporate communications firm that focuses on social impact businesses, nonprofits and issues advocacy clients.
Formerly known as Knight Marketing, the firm has shifted its main focus to publicity, communication strategy and reputation management. Led by Elizabeth Knight, KSC has clients throughout the U.S.
Inspired by work she performed at agencies including Rubenstein Strategic Communications and Hiltzik Strategies, two of the most powerful PR firms in the world. Elizabeth Knight is focusing on helping clients that are committed to making people’s lives better in some way, safer, happier, healthier or more secure.
“I was so inspired by some of the clients I was working with in New York,” KSC President Elizabeth Knight said. “That, in combination with the way the world has changed, made me decide to devote my skills to helping those who are impacting others in positive ways.”
KSC is a reimagined, rebranded company that began in 1997 as Knight Marketing. Founded by Tracy Knight, Knight Marketing was an award-winning marketing agency that served a roster of regional, national and international clients, many in the health care sector.
“Philanthropy and social impact are deeply important to our family,” said Tracy Knight, vice president and senior adviser. “We decided to combine our skills to get behind the companies and causes we believe in. This is how we feel we can make the most difference.”
Joining the team are former Knight Marketing associates Rick McNeely, a reputation management expert, and creative director Max Kelly.
Former Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight, who recently took over as CEO of First Step, a regional behavioral health and substance abuse treatment nonprofit, is to advise on issues advocacy, policy influence and nonprofit campaigns.
For more information, visit: www.knight-sc.com, call 941-777-8825.
