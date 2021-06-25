VENICE — Two area artists are bringing their love of pets and talent together for an exhibition starting June 28 at Venice Art Center.
“Kool Kats & Dawgs” features Marsha Ouimette and Janet Mishner.
Ouimette is a ceramicist who loves cats; Mishner is a painter who loves dogs.
“This collaborative exhibit will feature a selection of paintings and sculpture for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to True and Faithful Pet Rescue Mission and St. Francis Animal Rescue,” it said in a news release. “During the show, there will also be an election for guests to vote that either cats or dogs make the best pets. There will be no mail-in voting, only by filling out a form at the ‘voting’ box.”
The winning species will be announced after the show is concluded on the social media pages of Venice Art Center.
The show runs through July 22.
The Venice Art Center is at Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave., S, Venice. Its gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.