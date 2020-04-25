The day set for “Our Labyrinth Walk” at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice was postponed because of COVID-19.
Jane Marcin, a trained labyrinth facilitator, and I look forward to announcing a new date when it is safe to do so.
What is a labyrinth?
Simply put, the labyrinth is a walkway designed to assist with meditation. It is a tool that helps focus our thoughts and feelings, if only for a brief time, eliminating the intrusion of the outside world.
A labyrinth is not a maze, nor a puzzle to be solved. Rather, a labyrinth guides us toward the way of a solution via a single path into the center and back. It is a spiritual path for a spiritual journey.
Why walk a labyrinth?
Think of your walk in and out of the labyrinth as a purposeful walk. You define the purpose.
Releasing, Receiving, Returning
Releasing: as you enter, open your heart and mind. Receiving: at the center, seek clarity of thought, insight, illumination or enhanced focus. Returning: allow healing to fill you.
From “The Labyrinth at St. Mark’s — A Gift for the Community of Venice,” 508 Riviera Street, on the island of Venice
Many seek a labyrinth as a destination. There are more than 100 labyrinths in Florida. A list can be found at labyrinthlocator.com.
I learned of labyrinths from my late son, Tim, and his wife, Susan, who first walked the labyrinth at Grace Cathedral, San Francisco more than 20 years ago.
A contribution in Tim’s memory was made to the construction of the labyrinth at Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, N.J. where they were married. Tim is named on the plaque. Have you walked a labyrinth in Florida? Somewhere in the nation? The world?
“Our Labyrinth Walk” is a continuation of AWESOMEover60’s series: “Self-Care: The Gift You Give Yourself.”
We now turn to spirituality, a state of being, belief, and faith open to one’s own interpretation. My hope during this time of the virus is that we don’t feel stuck at home, but rather, blessed to be in our home. Perhaps this is an opportunity for reflection, to live beyond busyness, and to embrace what really matters.
Watch for news of the next AWESOME programs: “80 is the New 80” and “Our Labyrinth Walk,” when this crisis is over.
Your ideas and suggestions for programs and presentations are welcome. Thank you.
