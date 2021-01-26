VENICE — The City Council voted only on its consent agenda Tuesday, but not because there was nothing else to vote on.
For months, the Council has been holding "hybrid" meetings — some members present at Venice City Hall, some participating remotely, as provided for in a resolution adopted last year.
For a meeting to be official, two quorum requirements have to be met — at least four members present in total and four in person at City Hall.
On Tuesday, Council Member Nick Pachota was absent, on emergency management duty with the state. The other six members were in attendance but only three members — Brian Kelly and Joe Neunder and Vice Mayor Rich Cautero — were in chambers, so there was no in-person quorum.
Cautero asked whether business could still be conducted because states of emergency remain in effect at the state, county and city level. Under them, some local governments are conducting business despite having no in-person quorum, he said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that votes could be taken but the consensus among government attorneys is that the in-person quorum requirement remains in effect.
Anything voted on could be challenged on that basis, she said, and any action taken would need to be ratified at the next meeting as a precaution.
The items on the consent agenda were considered safe to vote on but a rezoning and a resolution creating an audit committee were postponed. A presentation on fees and an ordinance regarding fee schedules had already been pulled from the agenda.
During Council reports, Cautero suggested setting up a rotation among the members who prefer to attend meetings remotely to ensure there's an in-person quorum at future meetings.
He said he too isn't comfortable being present in chambers but has been doing it to make a quorum. The responsibility should be spread out, he said.
"It's only fair," he said.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said there should also be a designated alternate, in case the person whose turn it is has an emergency.
It will be an agenda item for the Feb. 9 meeting, which City Clerk Lori Stelzer warned might be a full one.
Other business
On Tuesday, the Council:
• by consensus, directed Fernandez to research potential legal remedies for land clearing by open burning.
• approved hiring an impact fee and building permit fee administrator.
• approved an agreement with Sarasota County for repainting the Venice Avenue Bridge.
• accepted a developer's completion and payment bond for the Toscana Isles, Unit 2, Phase 7 final plat.
• heard a presentation from Dave Hutchinson, executive director of the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.
• recognized 2020 Employee of the Year Kelli Peyton, Police Department Records Manager, and 2020 Holiday Card Winner Clara Henderson, a fifth-grader at Venice Elementary School.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
