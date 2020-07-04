A regular ladies prayer group that meets every Wednesday morning, led by Nancy Klingbeil, met instead at Venice Police Department recently to pray for our community law enforcement officers and first responders and for racial harmony in America.
They were joined by four VPD employees, including Capt. Charles Thorpe, who took a selfie with the group.
