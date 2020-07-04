Ladies prayer group visits Venice police station

Venice Police Capt. Charles Thorpe took this selfie of himself with the ladies prayer group that meets weekly, led by Nancy Klingbeil, center, in red. This meeting was at the Venice police station.

PHOTO BY VENICE POLICE CAPT. CHARLES THORPE

 PHOTO BY VENICE POLICE CAPT. CHARLES THORPE

A regular ladies prayer group that meets every Wednesday morning, led by Nancy Klingbeil, met instead at Venice Police Department recently to pray for our community law enforcement officers and first responders and for racial harmony in America.

They were joined by four VPD employees, including Capt. Charles Thorpe, who took a selfie with the group.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments