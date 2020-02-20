VENICE - Venice MainStreet announced Thursday its plan to turn downtown into another party Tuesday evening.
Calling it Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Crawl: Venice Style, the event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 25 downtown.
"'Laissez les bon temps rouler' means ‘let the good times roll’ join the fun and join the music," Venice MainStreet said in a news release.
It is the third annual tradition of the gathering, according to a news release.
It will include a New Orleans-style brass band roaming the streets of Venice and Miami avenues.
Venice MainStreet is encouraging revelers to dress up and jump into the parade along sidewalks as it goes from shops, pubs and restaurants.
The parade begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Crate and Marrow on Miami Avenue Avenue, according to the news release.
It will be at that shop for two songs.
It continues with two songs played at Mother’s Cupboard, and then goes to Venice Avenue for songs at Ciao Gelato, Venice in Vogue, Daiquiri Deck, Dick’s Shoes, Venice Ave. Creamery, TJ Carney’s, Venice Wine and Coffee, Sunbug/Twist, Old Venice Pub, Café Venice and Made in Italy, according to the news release.
After parties will take place at Made in Italy and Daiquiri Deck.
