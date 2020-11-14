VENICE — Brian Kelly will be sworn in as a City Council member next week and will almost immediately attend his first meeting.
The 12-page agenda for Tuesday has a little bit of everything: a raft of board appointments, a half dozen land-use matters, a few ordinances on final reading, a budget amendment and a bond resolution, among other matters.
Several of the land-use items pertain to the Hurt properties in North Venice.
The owners are asking the Council to create a new Mixed-Use Transitional designation and apply it to their property north of the Triple Diamond Commerce Plaza.
They also want it to be rezoned, with the northern parcel changed to Residential Multi-Family 3 and the southern one converted to Commercial, General.
Another petition seeks to rezone their property known as 2001 Laurel Road to Commercial, General.{span class=”print_trim”}
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider an ordinance that would allow town homes in the Fiore subdivision of Milano and a preliminary plat for a 126-unit town home development.
• consider a preliminary plat for a 228-unit development in the SJMR planned unit development south of Laurel Road.
• consider approving an amendment to the joint planning agreement with Sarasota County.
• consider authorizing a $19 million bond issues to refund all the city’s outstanding utility bonds.
• vote on an ordinance putting the property at 613 W. Venice Ave. on the city’s local register of historic places.
• vote on an ordinance requiring the temporary coverings of nonresidential windows in closed or abandoned commercial properties.
• vote on a budget amendment.
• vote on an ordinance revising the rules of procedure for meetings.
• consider a recommendation from the Environmental Advisory Board to oppose the establishment of a finfish aquaculture farm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
• approve workers compensation settlements with former employees Lance Bursler and John Majka.
• elect a new vice mayor.
• approve liaison appointments.
• appoint or reappoint 15 people to various city boards.
The certification of the election results and swearing-in start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Council Chambers in City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. A regular meeting — the only one this month — follows at 9 a.m.
The agendas, with instructions for watching or attending, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
