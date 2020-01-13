VENICE — At workshops up to now the Planning Commission had been focused on the substance of draft land-development regulations.
On Tuesday, it was time to consider how applications for land-use approvals have been handled.
The short answer: not well.
“We really sat down to look at the processes and said, ‘Nah, they don’t work,’” said Kelley Klepper, a planner with Kimley-Horn & Associates.
It’s his firm’s recommendation that the review process be streamlined for consistency and predictability. Without having any input from the Commission, however, it didn’t try to draft language to that effect.
“It’s hard to write a bunch of stuff until you really know where you want to go,” Chair Barry Snyder said.
That’s particularly true when the streamlining would result in reducing the extent of the Commission’s role in the process.
The general idea is to leave the details of projects — such as utility location, lighting and stormwater drainage — in staff’s hands so the Commission can focus on whether the proposal complies with the comprehensive plan and city code, and whether a permissible variance from them is requested.
Its decisions are already based almost entirely on a project’s compatibility, including such things as the use of the property and how well it’s buffered from its neighbors, Snyder said.
“When’s the last time we turned one down based on utility placement?” he asked. No one had an example.
By consensus, the commissioners agreed to a process that would put a “big picture” concept plan in front of them, with a detailed design plan going to staff review.
The follow-up to that could have been a reduction in the types of applications that get a public hearing.
“If you’re not asking for anything that’s not allowed by code,” he said, “do you really need a public hearing?”
In other local jurisdictions the answer would be no, but that wouldn’t go over in Venice, he said.
“We like hearings,” he said.
The wild card for Development Services Director Jeff Shrum will be to figure out how to hold those hearings in the time frame imposed by a new Florida law. Under House Bill 7103 some applications are deemed approved if they’re not rejected within 180 days.
Also to be dealt with are the roles of the city’s Architectural Review and Historical Preservation boards.
The former has authority over architectural standards in two areas on the island but no say over other areas with such standards, Snyder said, while the latter oversees two areas in theory but in reality has authority only over a handful of properties on the historic register.
Architectural review should be by a single board, Shrum said, though he didn’t say which one.
The next step will probably be a joint meeting with the history board, then one with the architecture board after proposed standards for its work have been reviewed.
