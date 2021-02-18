VENICE — Authorities responded Thursday afternoon to the report of an aircraft emergency at Venice Municipal Airport. 

According to the city of Venice, the incident occurred about 1:20 p.m.

"It was an experimental aircraft," Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said in an email to the Gondolier. "The plane's landing gear collapsed upon landing."

There was only one person onboard. The pilot was reportedly not injured, according to Anderson. 

The plane was attempting to land on Runway 1-3 when the landing gear failed. 

