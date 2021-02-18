VENICE — Authorities responded Thursday afternoon to the report of an aircraft emergency at Venice Municipal Airport.
According to the city of Venice, the incident occurred about 1:20 p.m.
"It was an experimental aircraft," Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said in an email to the Gondolier. "The plane's landing gear collapsed upon landing."
There was only one person onboard. The pilot was reportedly not injured, according to Anderson.
The plane was attempting to land on Runway 1-3 when the landing gear failed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.