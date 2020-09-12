VENICE — Expect temporary northbound and southbound lane closures along the U.S. 41 Venice Bypass starting Sunday.

The Florida Department of Transportation said closures will occur between Center Road and Gulf Coast Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 19, to perform drainage pipe installation.

Crews have been busy for more than a year widening U.S. 41 Bypass from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard to a six-lane highway, replacing traffic signals, installing new pavement markings and signage, installing concrete curb and sidewalks; improving new drainage, and installing new highway lighting.

The contractor is Bergeron Land Development, Inc. Expected completion is spring 2021.

Pedestrian traffic has been shifted to the newly constructed sidewalk on the west side of the road and a temporary pedestrian access pathway has been established on the east side.

Crews are working within business driveways and in the right-of-way along the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 41.

Officials asked drivers to watch for crews, use caution and follow flagger directions when turning into businesses and shopping plazas.

