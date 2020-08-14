SOUTH VENICE — Early voting ends Sunday at three elections offices in Sarasota, North Port and Venice along with the Sarasota Square Mall and the North Sarasota Library.
Doors are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It was slow but steady Friday, according to poll worker Fnu Maji, who helped voters maintain social distancing as they dropped by to cast their ballot.
The work at making it a safe process included staying 6 feet apart while entering the main election offices; a sit down with poll workers separated by glass to verify one’s identity and address; and to sign off electronically using a computer stylus taken from one holder and placing it in another container for cleaning afterward.
That quick session determines what ballot a voter receives. Florida is a closed primary state which means Democratic and Republican voters may only vote the ballot of the political party in which they are registered. Voters who are registered without party affiliation or with minor party affiliation are provided a non-partisan ballot.
There are two universal primary contests in this election. One allows all county voters, regardless of party affiliation, to vote for the next sheriff. Those who reside in State House District 70 vote in that contest.
Non-partisan races in this election include School Board Districts 2 and 3, in which all county voters may vote; City of North Port Commission Seats 1 and 2, in which all North Port voters may vote, and city of Sarasota Commission Districts 2 and 3, in which voters living within District 2 or 3 may vote.
After the identification is verified and the correct ballot is handed to the prospective voter, they’re ushered to a space where the electronic voting machines are located, again taking a pen from one container to use while casting one’s vote, and placing it another container afterward for cleaning.
And finally, voters are ushered out a back door.
Outside, poll workers Jill Young and Jeffery Fulcher took 30-minute turns manning the outside drive-thru boxes for those dropping off mail-in ballots, making sure those depositing their ballots signed them and sealed the envelope.
All mail ballots must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. They can be returned by mail or in person to any elections office during regular business hours, up until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 18.
On Election Day, you must vote in your assigned polling location. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling locations can be found on your sample ballot, your Voter Information Card and on the elections website at SarasotaVotes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.