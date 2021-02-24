So, your mood feels at odds with the sunny weather outside?
It’s important to remember that it is completely normal to feel anxious, sad or stressed in light of the current shifting and uncertain circumstances in our world of early 2021.
If you’re looking to boost your feeling of happiness, support your immune system and have some fun, we might have just the activity for you – Laughter Yoga.
And even though you might feel like laughing is the last thing you want to do right now, it’s surprising how infectious it can be once you get started. Within just 30 minutes or less, you can feel happier and refreshed for no apparent reason.
With no actual yoga mats or poses involved, the practice of Laughter Yoga is designed to help relieve stress, boost your mood, aid muscle relaxation and more.
Over the last 25-plus years since Dr. Madan Kataria developed this practice, we have learned that the chemicals our bodies produce when we laugh, help to counter the chemicals our bodies produce when we are angry, frightened, lonely or sad. Anyone can participate, seated, standing or even lying down.
If you’ve never tried Laughter Yoga before, all this may sound a bit strange and insignificant and that is normal, too. Even the first few sessions can feel awkward. To practice laughter yoga, all you need to do is start laughing – mimicking the motion and sounds of laughter or by doing the real thing.
Most people who start off "pretending" will often find themselves laughing in earnest by the end of a session, but if not, it doesn’t matter – the body can’t tell the difference between fake laughter and the real thing. It will still produce dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and healing endorphins - and that is where the feelings of happiness begin.
The physical act of laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles and increases your endorphin levels. There have been numerous studies proving its effectiveness as a way to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone), as well as other benefits.
On top of offering various mental health benefits, laughter yoga has the power to boost our physical health, too. Indeed, some studies suggest that laughter has pain relieving benefits and helps to strengthen our immune system.
And the best bit? It’s completely free.
Join us on Zoom several times a week and if you are in the area, we physically distance ourselves with a 12 foot by 12 foot area for each participant at Centennial Park on Venice Island at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning.
You can find all the details at: www.Recipes4Resilience.com
You need not be sad, lonely, angry or stressed to participate. This seriously silly aerobic exercise program is perfect for everyone.
- Cathy Grippi is a Laughter Ambassador, teacher and leader
