LAUREL - Laurel Civic Association was awarded a $30,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to provide funding for its new Hand Up! initiative.
Hand Up! is an empowerment project to build financial capacity in economically distressed low-income families and underserved populations of Sarasota County.
Hand Up! will work with local partners to provide financial education tools and offer relaxed qualifying requirements to deliver access to things like car loans, checking and savings accounts, credit cards and more. While most people take access to basic financial services for granted, applicants with lower incomes and from minority communities are often denied or saddled with hefty fees to obtain these same services.
“We are so grateful for Bank of America’s support of our newest endeavor,” said Michael D. Fluker, Executive Director of Laurel Civic. “If we are to break the cycles of poverty in our community, we must intercede on behalf of people living on the margins of society. Bank of America understands that and is willing to commit the resources necessary to make that happen. Hand Up! will provide the needed tools for education and support to establish financial stability and improve our clients’ financial wellness. We are honored that Bank of America chose our program to help Sarasota’s low-income families.”
Blacks/African Americans (B/AA) and Hispanics/Latinos (H/L) are disproportionately affected by poverty, pre-existing health conditions, and unemployment. COVID-19 has magnified these historical inequities, further widening the racial-wealth gap and demonstrating a heightened need for workforce training and reskilling.
Earlier this year, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation announced a four-year, $1 billion commitment to help local nonprofit partners address those economic and racial issues, with a focus on improving lives and strengthening communities by creating opportunities for people of color.
“Laurel Civic has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to this community’s marginalized citizens through the invaluable services offered by the Hand Up! initiative,” said Mike McCoy, Sarasota-Manatee market president for Bank of America. “Our partnership will help provide residents with the tools they need to achieve financial stability and empower Sarasota’s minorities at a time when COVID-19 threatens to increase the socioeconomic disparities many of them face.”
Hand Up! will be offered to Laurel Civic clients beginning in November 2020.
