LAUREL - More than 100 children from South County attended the Laurel Civic Association annual Christmas party held Dec. 19 at the Laurel Park community center.
This year’s theme was The Circus.
After feasting on sliders, chicken nuggets and tater tots in the Kids Café, the children assembled in the gym, where they played carnival games, interacted with Circus Arts Conservatory performers, and met with Santa Claus, who is a close friend of Bob Ryan.
Laurel Civic Association, located at 509 Collins Road in Laurel, is a is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that provides services and support to primarily low income and at-risk children and their families through activities that educate, provide positive social interaction, and lead to self-sufficiency, according to the organization’s website.
For more information, call 941-483-3338.
