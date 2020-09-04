NOKOMIS — Another grant from an area foundation will assist Laurel Civic.
Laurel Civic announced this week it is receiving “a generous grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.”
The money is set to assist for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
According to a news release, the grant “is to build the organization’s capacity” and is a part “of Barancik Foundation’s initiative to promote diversity and inclusion to support organizations led by people of color and to meet the needs of the region’s most vulnerable students.”
Laurel Civic officials appreciated the initiative.
“We are so grateful Barancik Foundation supports Laurel Civic,” Executive Director Michael D. Fluker said in a news release. “They are committed to helping us to grow our programs and to respond to the challenges facing low-income families. We are honored that they consider us to be part of the solution to address inequities that face Black and Latinx families in Sarasota County.”
Barancik Foundation provided funding for Laurel Civic’s Teen Empowerment program so it “could safely be offered to area youth during COVID-19.”
“We so appreciate their commitment to our programs and look forward to working with them to create meaningful changes in the lives of our families,” the release states.
