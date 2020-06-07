VENICE — The Venice City Council kicks off a busy June on Tuesday with the first of nine meetings or workshops scheduled for the month before its summer break.
June is budget month, so extra meetings are the norm. But in addition to the usual three workshops and a special meeting to set the maximum millage rate, the Council also has three with the Planning Commission to discuss its progress on new land-development regulations.
All of the meetings and workshops will be conducted online. The Council voted last month to continue virtual meetings through July 14, the last meeting before the break.
The first meeting afterward, on Aug. 25, may be conducted in person, though the logistics of doing so are still being worked out.
Tuesday’s agenda includes one item the Council had previously decided not to consider until that first in-person meeting — an agreement with the county to obtain $400,000 in impact fee funds to study widening Laurel Road.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler wants to rescind that decision and let staff draft an agreement now, rather than wait and run the risk that property owners in the area might take steps that would complicate such a project.
The Council will also hear first reading of an ordinance authorizing the assessment of fees for emergency medical services, which the city will begin providing on Oct. 1.
The actual fee schedule will be established by resolution, a process that lets the city alter the schedule without having to amend the ordinance.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider a funding policy for special events, capital campaigns and partnerships.
• consider a pre-annexation agreement with Marilyn Johnson, trustee, and Brian McMurphy for property located on Curry Lane.
• consider a resolution vacating a portion of a right of way and an alley as part of the redevelopment of the southeast corner of the U.S. 41 Business/East Venice Avenue intersection. The Planning Commission approved a site-and-development plan Tuesday for a new restaurant that’s contingent on this Council action.
• vote on a budget amendment ordinance.
• hear a presentation regarding the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.
• vote on a new form of an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation compensating the city for maintaining and operating lighting on the state highway system.
• consider an amendment to the city’s lease with Tito Gaona’s Flying Fantasy Circus Inc. relocating the business on the airport.
• consider appointing Benjamin Abramson to the Historic Preservation Board and reappointing Roger Effron to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• proclaim the week of June 7-13, 2020, as “National Garden Week.”
The Council meeting starts at 9 a.m., Tuesday, on the Zoom online platform. The complete agenda, including instructions on connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
