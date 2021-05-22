VENICE — A total of 12 mini-grants of up to $600 a piece have been given to area teachers.
The awards come from the Venice High School Foundation and totaled $7,309.06, Foundation President Andrew J. Britton said.
According to a news release, mini-grants awarded include:
• Stephany Stoddart — $596.75 for books relating to life skills and recreational interests for intensive language classroom.
• Clay Burton — $542.32 for resistance bands for physical training classes.
• Christine Pomerleau — $600 for staff appreciation gifts for VHS support staff.
• Jackie Henson-Dacey — $500 for mosaics glass, tools, tiles and kits for visual arts classes.
• Jennifer Kuhn — $600 for an HP ProBook laptop for her English classroom.
• Karen Matteini — $545.65 for dry erase boards, markers and other supplies for improving language arts skills.
• Beth Donofrio — $600 for posters, stoles, T-shirts and other materials related to marketing completion of the AP Capstone Diploma program.
• Shari Valencic — $435.74 for flashcards, books and posters for AP Psychology classes.
• Diane Davis — $600 for the purchase of Fast ForWords program license to improve reading skills.
• Nadia Carlston — $600 for ESOL student graduation items.
• Larry Shannon — $569 for an HP ProBook x360 Touch to the engineering classroom.
• Dean Krom — $600 for JROTC uniform hoodies and warm-up jackets for its Orienteering Team.
• Rob Lash — $519.60 for circuit lab packs to help understand the mathematics of electronic circuitry and computer code logic.
“The Venice High School Foundation was founded to provide revenue sources for programs not available from traditional school funding due to budget constraints,” it said in an email. “The object is to expand learning horizons through innovative programs for not only the students but also the staff and faculty. It is meant for all facets of school life including not only improvement of the traditional learning programs but also the extra-curricular and enhanced curricular opportunities.”
It noted there are ways to assist the effort.
Those interested can “Establish a memorial to someone committed to our youth; Donate toward improvement of a special project or discipline; Entice groups or others to get involved to build a solid future; Advance ideas to stimulate new programs and ways to improve our interaction with youth or Make a gift under your will to the ‘Venice High School Foundation.’”
Those interested in assisting can call 941-488-6726 or Andrew J. Britton with the Venice High School Foundation at the Britton Law Group at 941-408-8008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.