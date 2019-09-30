Starting Tuesday, drivers in school crossings, school zones and active work zones are only allowed to use wireless communication devices in a hands-free manner.
Drivers will be issued warnings through Dec. 31, 2019.
Starting Jan. 1, 2020, drivers will be cited for using any wireless communication devices in a handheld manner in a work zone or school zone, according to authorities.
This the second part of Florida’s new texting and driving law.
In July, texting and driving became an offense Florida motorists can be stopped and cited for. The first violation is a non-moving offense with no points assessed to the driver’s record, punishable by a $30 fine.
The second violation is a moving violation with three points assessed to the driver’s record and a $60 fine.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight wrote in an editorial the texting law “was written with good intention,” but “is far from a solution to texting while driving and is simply not enforceable.”
He stated it’s impossible for deputies to tell what people are doing on their phones, and it would be easy for drivers to close applications and delete texts before deputies approach their vehicle.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, his deputies will enforce the law “only when they can do so with 100% confidence.”
His agency will also continue providing education on the dangers of distracted driving through social media campaigns.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has issued nine texting and driving warnings since July 1 and two citations.
