VENICE — It will be a busy week for the City Council, which is returning from a month-long holiday break: a private meeting on Monday, a regular meeting on Tuesday and a joint meeting in Sarasota on Friday.
Monday’s session is a “shade” meeting — a meeting the state’s Sunshine Law allows to be held behind closed doors, to discuss a settlement in Denovo Law Services v. city of Venice.
The lawsuit alleges violations of the Sunshine Law and Public Records Act. Specifically, the suit alleges, the city failed to retain records of employee texts, which are public records.
The city agreed as part of the settlement of another Sunshine Law suit in 2009 not to permit texting by employees as long as the texts couldn’t be retained. It had the texting function blocked by the city’s service provider.
But when new phones were put into service, the function was no longer blocked, and texting started.
The settlement calls for a payment of $45,321 to Denovo for fees and costs. However, it also recognizes that the city now properly archives texts, though an audit will be required every two years to confirm it.
Assuming the Council agrees to the settlement in the shade meeting, it will then hold a quick open meeting to approve it.
On Tuesday
Tuesday’s agenda reflects the gap between meetings, with four of its nine pages devoted to consent items and swearing in new police Lt. Rob Goodson, new police Sgt. Louis White, new fire Lt. Brett Wasserman and the city’s first paramedics: Harold Bitner, Bradley Vaught, Barry Spinweber, Donal Morrell, Ruth Ann Unruh, Paul Lauffer and Samantha Lobsinger.
Goodson will also be honored as the city Employee of the Year.
Items of interest include: discussion of whether to authorize the county to put up to $400,000 in city mobility fees toward a public/private partnership led by Neal Communities to improve Laurel Road.
They will also discuss continuing the city’s regulation of garage sales. Consideration of a fee will come later.
On Friday
Friday’s meeting is the annual Convocation of Governments, hosted by the Sarasota County School Board.
The board’s presentation will focus on school planning and security. After that, the county, Venice, North Port, Sarasota and Longboat Key will each have five minutes for an update from its jurisdiction.
Logistics
Monday’s shade meeting is at 1 p.m., while Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. Both will be held in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The Convocation of Governments meeting is at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota. It also begins at 9 a.m.
The complete agendas for all three meetings, with backup materials, are at VeniceGov.com, under the “Meetings” header. You can stream the first two meetings online there as well.
