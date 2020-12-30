Turning the page on 2020 gives readers a chance to look back and identify leaders who kept Venice a happy place.
President and CEO of the Venice Chamber of Commerce Kathy Lehner always focused on promoting Venice businesses.
The luncheons inducting new officers for the chamber and recognizing outstanding businesses were held at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
The ribbon cutting and reception for the huge shark’s tooth at the chamber office showcased members and friends with a special thank you to donor Gregg Hassler.
The Positivity Boards and Lights Aglow united the community.
“As soon as I get plexiglass and sanitizer I’ll open the Art Center,” Director Mary Moscatelli said and in July the doors opened featuring the Florida Highwaymen Show.
“It feels good to get dressed and have someplace to go,” the first visitor to the Art Center said. Classes and boutique shopping ongoing and include plexiglass and sanitizer.
This summer the Lady Indians volleyball team trained on the beach and other places they could work. Coach Brian Wheatley was determined the team and community would have volleyball.
In September the Lady Indians opened the season with about 150 fans in the stands at the Tee Pee and a loud Venice High Drum Corps embracing the spirit. A fan said, “This feels like we are back to normal.”
Normal was a season with Senior Night and another District Championship.
The vision of Monty’s Arboretum at Blalock Park filled with colorful lighted trees made Jan Lugar work with volunteers and inspire the community to showcase 103 trees with lights and decorations making the Park a magical destination.
Sister Maureen Byrne kept Stillpoint Studio open for children then said, “There has been an explosion of adults wanting to work with clay.”
Thanks to everyone who gathered courage and faith and made 2020 a meaningful year. We proved, never count us down and out.
The social calendar for 2021 is starting to fill up.
Happy New Year.
Some of our best
The special people of this year are the staff at the Venice Publix. These terrific people smiled in spite of toilet paper hoarding. They smiled when people complained about directional signs on the floor and when others complained when the signs came up.
They deserve a star on the Venice Walk of Fame if there was one. The Publix crew make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.