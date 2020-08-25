SARASOTA - An event that has gone on for more than a decade has been postponed by the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County.
The Intertape Polymer Group Leadership has taken place every September for the last 14 years "to honor extraordinary trailblazers whose dedication to youth empowerment has resulted in greater opportunities for local teens to achieve their full potential," Club President/CEO Bill Sadlo said.
Funds from it help with teen programs throughout Sarasota County, including leadership training, college and career preparation and volunteer opportunities, he said in a news release.
"As you can imagine, planning for such an inspiring, community-driven event during a pandemic is extremely difficult when the safety of our Club members, staff and guests is our top priority," he said. "After thoughtful consideration and input from our Board of Directors and local health officials, we have decided to postpone the 15th Annual IPG Leadership Breakfast, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 10, 2020, to Sept. 9, 2021."
In 2021, it will honor two-time Heisman Trophy awardee Archie Griffin and Take Stock in Children Sarasota Executive Director Lisa Bechtold.
"While we are sad to not be celebrating these two incredible leaders this year, we can promise that next year’s event will inspire guests with stories of our honorees’ impact and transformational leadership," the news release said.
