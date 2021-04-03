Venice Leadership 2021

The Leadership Venice Class of 2021 took part in SimSoc Day at Venice Art Center in March. Among those taking part include Ed Hill, Frank Giddens, Elizabeth Shockey, Ryan Clausen, Heidi Reslow, Jason Adams, Tara Baskinger, Sam Booth, Ben Brannon, Will Burke, Joe Cataldo, Stephanie Deiter, Kurt Dwyer, Atticus Frank, Scott Lawson, Danielle Lewis, Jeff Loffredo, Martha Pike, Nancy Scott, Julie Sutton, Krystal Twinney and Beau Walker.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has begun its latest leadership class for the community.

“Leadership Venice is a program designed to expose the class to opportunities and challenges in the area while opening the dialogue among emerging and current community leaders,” the chamber said in a news release.

The chamber said the new Leadership Class of 2021 represents “a cross section of the community.”

The group includes:

• Jason Adams, Venice Police Department

• Tara Baskinger, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce

• Sam Booth, Your CBD Store

• Ben Brannon, J2 Solutions

• Will Burke, Hotwire Communications

• Joe Cataldo, ServisFirst Bank

• Ryan Clausen, Englewood Bank & Trust

• Stephanie Deiter, The SKY Family YMCA

• Kurt Dwyer, Burnett Painting

• Atticus Frank, Mercer Capital


• Frank Giddens, Venice Fire & Rescue

• Ed Hill, Lightspeed Voice

• Scott Lawson, Venice Gondolier

• Danielle Lewis, city of Venice

• Jeff Loffredo, Willis Smith

• Martha Pike, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

• Heidi Reslow, Secure Shield Technologies

• Nancy Scott, Nancy’s Concierge Services

• Elizabeth Shockey, Tervis

• Julie Sutton, J2 Solutions

• Krystal Twinney, BrewBurgers

• Beau Walker, Home & Condo Rentals

The class will meet in daylong sessions once a month through October and will create its own class project.

For more information, email Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com.

