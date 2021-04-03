VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has begun its latest leadership class for the community.
“Leadership Venice is a program designed to expose the class to opportunities and challenges in the area while opening the dialogue among emerging and current community leaders,” the chamber said in a news release.
The chamber said the new Leadership Class of 2021 represents “a cross section of the community.”
The group includes:
• Jason Adams, Venice Police Department
• Tara Baskinger, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce
• Sam Booth, Your CBD Store
• Ben Brannon, J2 Solutions
• Will Burke, Hotwire Communications
• Joe Cataldo, ServisFirst Bank
• Ryan Clausen, Englewood Bank & Trust
• Stephanie Deiter, The SKY Family YMCA
• Kurt Dwyer, Burnett Painting
• Atticus Frank, Mercer Capital
• Frank Giddens, Venice Fire & Rescue
• Ed Hill, Lightspeed Voice
• Scott Lawson, Venice Gondolier
• Danielle Lewis, city of Venice
• Jeff Loffredo, Willis Smith
• Martha Pike, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
• Heidi Reslow, Secure Shield Technologies
• Nancy Scott, Nancy’s Concierge Services
• Elizabeth Shockey, Tervis
• Julie Sutton, J2 Solutions
• Krystal Twinney, BrewBurgers
• Beau Walker, Home & Condo Rentals
The class will meet in daylong sessions once a month through October and will create its own class project.
For more information, email Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com.
