NOKOMIS - Work will take place at InStride Therapy in August as the Leadership Class of 2021 works to assist it with upgrades.
"Project plans include upgrading the Sensory Arena with a sand path, a wooden board path, a stone path, a sensory garden with horse friendly plants, and multi-touch point activity boards. Work will also include improving and repairing some of the existing structures," the group said in a news release.
It said InStride works with children and adults through hippotherapy - literally using a horse and its gait for physical, occupational and speech therapy.
"Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning Programs are offered in partnership with other organizations," it said.
The completion date for the upgrades is set for Sept. 30, with work beginning in coming weeks.
"Leadership Venice is a program of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce that introduces the class to community leaders and organizations around the area," it said. "The class members are tasked with selecting and implementing a class project to improve the community."
Anyone who would like to donate funding or materials for the project can contact Leadership Venice Director Barbara Hines at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce by emailing bhines@venicechamber.com.
