VENICE — The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County has set up the next batch of election forums for the November general election.
The forums include discussions for the Sarasota County Commission race; the Venice City Council race; and Florida House Districts 72 and 74; among others.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Upcoming candidate forums include:
• Sarasota City Commission Candidates’ Forum
5:30 p.m., Sept. 14
• Hospital Board Candidates’ Forum
5:30 p.m., Sept. 16
• Constitutional Amendments Hot Topic
5:30 p.m., Sept. 21
• County Commission Candidates’ Forum
5:30 p.m., Sept. 23
• Venice City Council Candidates’ Forum
5:30 p.m., Sept. 29
• FL House District 72 and 74 Candidates’ Forum
5:30 p.m., Sept. 30
• 12th Judicial State Attorney Candidates’ Forum
5:30 p.m. Oct. 5
• North Port City Commission Candidates’ Forum
5:30 p.m. Oct. 7
