As a child, Venice Theatre’s managing director and director of diversity, Kristofer Geffie spent a lot of time in theaters because his parents were perennial volunteers. He was on stage before he went to school and has been on stage ever since.
Geddie was in a lot of musicals everywhere from Broadway to the high seas, eventually becoming director of entertainment for Norwegian Cruise Lines.
All that musical theater experience made him a natural to teach one of Venice Theatre’s online classes which will be starting this week — Musical Theatre History.
He even has the right college degree, a BFA in musical theater from Mars Hill College. Currently in addition to wearing multiple hats at Venice Theatre, Geddie is working toward a master’s degree in theater management from Goucher College.
He also is Venice Theatre’s education liaison for area schools and organizations.
It was only natural that a person with so much appreciation for musical theater put together one of Venice Theatre’s new online classes while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the theater’s ghost light on instead of its mainstage footlights.
The “fast-paced” eight-week course will cover 285 years of musical theater, the “highlights and lowlights” of what Geddie and many consider “America’s Truest Art Form.”
The Zoom-based class will use audio and video clips, anecdotes and discussion between teacher and students’
The class will meet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Tuition is $80.
Register online at venicestage.org (credit card payment only) or call the theater’s education and outreach department at 941-486-8679.
For information on all the current class offerings, visit venicestage.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.