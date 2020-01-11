SARASOTA — Conversations at The Crocker continues Tuesday, Jan. 14, with the fascinating history of how and why the Amish and Mennonite communities came to Sarasota and why they stayed to help shape the culture of the county.
Many residents and seasonal visitors only know the Amish and Mennonite community through Yoder’s Restaurant and Bakery which sells upwards of 7,000 home-made pies each Thanksgiving.
But the Amish-Mennonite community has a long history in Sarasota and has significantly helped shape the city and the county.
The Historical Society of Sarasota County is committed to educating about Sarasota history. As part of its Conversations at The Crocker series is the Jan. 14 program “The Amish and The Mennonite Community in Sarasota.” The program begins at 7 p.m. in The Crocker Memorial Church (Pioneer Park), 1260 12th St., Sarasota. Conversations at The Crocker are free to Historical Society members and students. Guests are $10 at the door.
The speaker is J.B. Miller. He is a lifelong Mennonite who lives in Sarasota and teaches about Mennonites and Amish.
“Many people have limited knowledge of Mennonites and Amish,” said Miller. “Often their only contact is seeing men dressed in black and women wearing white caps pedaling around on three-wheelers or you visit one of the popular restaurants located in Pinecraft, an enclave to primarily Amish and conservative Mennonites. We’ll be going into a lot more at the Crocker Church Conversation including dress, religious differences, schools, language, family life and the work place.”
This is all about the Amish and Mennonites — who they are, why they came to Sarasota, why they dress the way they do, and what their influence has been on the shaping of our community.
Miller will answer audience questions.
