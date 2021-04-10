Meditation is considered a cornerstone of most spiritual traditions.
It offers a means by which to quiet the mind and rest in silent awareness. Mindfulness Meditation relives stress, cultivates loving kindness and develops an emotional resilience that affects all areas of our life. It has been shown to have many physical benefits and slows down the aging process in the brain.
With consistent practice one experiences more inner joy and peace, enabling us to be of benefit to ourselves and others. Mindfulness Meditation comes from the Buddhist tradition and is now practiced by people world wide as a secular practice. This is an excellent course for those brand new and to deepen practice for practitioners.
All classes will be recorded in case you need to miss one. Each student will be able receive individual meditation instruction from Jillaurie and she will be available after the course for mentoring. Please purchase the book before class.
Class 1 Mindfulness of body and breath — learn the basic mindfulness posture, breath technique and how to develop a consistent practice
Class 2 Mindfulness of Feelings and Mindfulness of Mind — how to work with emotions, physical sensations, mental concepts and the constant flow of thoughts. In Mindfulness these are included as part of who we are and we learn how not to be overly identified with them.
Class 3 Awareness — this is the essence of meditation and where it flows into our day to day life. Learn how to use different supports for you practice — breath, sound, visual objects.
Class 4 Mindfulness of Life — bringing it to our everyday world. Developing meditation in action and loving kindness to yourself and others.
We will be using the wonderful teachings by Pema Chodron in the book How To Meditate. An optional additional week or two can be added for more depth. This course alternates with the Intro To Buddhist Wisdom Course. We also will alternate having day time and evening classes so it is convenient for all.
Suggested donation $40 or what you can afford to help support Blue Lotus. To register email Jillaurie deerdancre2211@aol.com. Please make payment at: blbmc.org/donation/
