The Ringling is bringing its Circus Museum to your home - virtually - via Zoom.
John Ringling, one of the world's greatest showmen, would love Zoom and its ability to bring entertainment, education and even the world itself into our homes.
It may have taken this pandemic to make believers out of so many people, but it has been a gift to all all those millions be people trapped in their homes for so many months as the pandemic has raged and morphed its way around the world.
His family's primary business, The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus, was in business in three centuries, the 19th, 20th and 21st, From its 1871 founding in Baraboo, Wisconsin, until its closure on May 21, 2017 with a final performance at the Nassau Colosseum in New York, the Greatest Show on Earth entertained millions of "men, women and children of all ages" all over the earth.
Women were a big part of the circus, from the side shows to the center ring, from the costumers to the cook tents, women were a key part of the show.
From April 6 to May 20, The Ringling will present a series of Zoom events that will showcase women in the show, from their role as wives to stars in the center ring, the show would not have gone on as it did without women.
Tickets are limited but will be available 30 days before each show. The shows will be April 6, 20 and 29 and May 60 and 20. The price is $5 per ticket and that covers your entire household or as many people as can watch on your Zoom set up.
Many of the women who were so key to the success of the circus lived right here in Venice where The Greatest Show on Earth wintered from 1960 until 1993 and where Clown College trained at least 1,000 clowns from 1968 until about 1996 when the Ringling Bros. Clown College closed down because even The Greatest Show on Earth did not need as many clowns as had come out of that famous school.
The college's first female graduate, Peggy Williams, is being immortalized in the Circus Train Car Museum which is being created in a former Ringling train car at the Historic Venice Train Depot in Rollins Coakley Park. Whether she is in the Zoom offerings, she was asset to the Ringling show and went on to climb the executive ladder, ending her career as vice president of Feld Entertainment, the company that had the sad job of closing its "greatest asset."
Feld remains one of the world's largest entertainment companies with its Monster Truck Shows and several Disney on Ice shows that travel the world. That company is now headquartered in Palmetto. It is run by the granddaughters of founder Irvin Feld who died at Venice Hospital at 66 in January 1986.
The second show in the Ringling Zoom series honors wives of circus stars. Sigrid Gebel, wife of the late Gunther Gebel-Williams was one of those and also had a horse act. Still living in Venice where she operates a wedding planning service, Sigrid was instrumental with creating a school for performers children on the circus train. Until that existed, she and Gunther had to leave their children with friends while the parent/performers traveled with the show.
The April 29 Zoom show honors women who made the costumes. While the show wintered in Venice, Kitty Smith, wife of train master Charley Smith, kept the costumes n good repair.
The May 6 show concerns the "Fairy Wedding" and rise of the circus celerity culture. While the show wintered in Florida, there was one circus wedding which featured a parade through downtown Venice. That may or may not be mentioned in the May 6 show.
This program will take place virtually via Zoom. Tickets will be available 30 days prior to each program. Tickets are limited, but only one ticket is required for each household.
Throughout the series, the important role of women in keeping the show on the road and in the center ring will be told.
To attend virtual programs you will need to access Zoom on a personal digital device; a computer, tablet, or cellphone. Here are instructions to help you get started with Zoom: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193
Once the Zoom casts have aired, the programs will be recorded and may be shared online. To learn more and to register for these shows, go to: ringling.org/events/new-perspectives-women-historic-circus?utm.
Gebel-Williams and his family will be honored with a replica of a portion of the train car that was the family home as they traveled with the Greatest Show on Earth.
The third honoree, is the Ringling's youngest Clown College graduate and youngest Boss Clown with the Greatest Show on Earth.
Featured in the main room of the train car will be the incredible miniature of the old Venice Circus arena which was torn down in 2014 but was the winter home of The Greatest Show on Earth from 1960 to 1992 and of Clown College until about 1996. The model was built by Venice resident Bill Dovel, an expert in the construction of miniatures and also an expert in fish and the water they inhabit.
Few people realize that is was The Greatest Show on Earth that finally put Venice on the North American map as its 100 or so train cars traveled North America with the words, Venice, Florida, Winter Home of the Greatest Show on Earth, on each and every train car.
That may have been the world's greatest subliminal advertising campaign. Even Venice residents had no idea of the impact at the time and these days, as memories of the great show fade, they have even less idea.
The arena was on airport property a bit west of the site of the Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy.
Tito was the Ringling show's star aerialist during the same period that Gebel-Williams was its famed animal trainer.
Tito's family lived in Venice but was discovered by John Ringling North while performing with a circus in Europe. Tito became famous for performing a trile somersault on the flying trapeze and also for being able to drop off the trapeze to the net and then bounce back up to the trapeze.
As for opening of the museum, have patience. It was being restored at UniGlide for several years and now is in the interior design phase by the former head of display design for Saks Fifth in New York (for 12 years) and presently the resident scenic designer of the second most important community theater in the United States, Tim Wisgerhof.
The idea for the train car museum came from Rollins Coakley for whom the park surrounding the Historic Venice Train Depot was named on March 22, 2005. I have been waiting for this since then which is about when the first museum committee was formed by Rollins. Bringing the museum to the goal line has finally happened under the perseverance of Mary Huba and George Miller, chairmen of the second committee and since I have been on both committees, I know just how much those two have worked. I also know how much work was done by Bill Dovel and is being done by Tim Wisgerhof, among others.
The Venice Area Historical Society welcomes monetary donations because, until the museum is competed, expenses will continue to crop up and after that additional funds will be needed for maintenance. Go to:
veniceareahistoricalsociety.org to donate online or mail a check to: Venice Area Historical Society, PO Box 995, Venice, FL 34284-0995
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.