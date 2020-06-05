E.J. Ledesma

VENICE — E.J. Ledesma has been tapped as the new chief executive officer for 360 Orthopedics.

The appointment was official as of May 4, according to a news release from the business.

The firm said Ledesma brings with him more than 20 years of health care leadership experience along with management skills in a wide variety of needs.

“Throughout my career I’ve been fortunate to lead and learn from wonderful people. I am excited to be a part of the team and look forward to making 360 Orthopedics the provider of choice for patients in the Bradenton, Sarasota, and Venice markets,” Ledesma said in a news release.

The leadership at the business said it was “excited” to have Ledesma as its new leader.

“Health care is continuously changing and it is becoming more challenging for physicians and patients to navigate. With E.J.’s experience and leadership, we as physicians can continue to focus on patient care and serve our community orthopedic needs,” Dr. Jeffrey Silverstein said in the news release.

360 Orthopedics has offices in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and Venice.

For more information, visit www.360-orthopedics.com.

