When Louella Albee founded the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club back in 1926, she did more than create a luncheon club.
Gathering together women who cared about the community as much as she did has left a legacy of good works for close to 100 years.
First came a library within the club and it might have just remained that way but not with that group of women.
After weathering the end of Florida’s land boom and the onset of the Great Depression, the woman’s club hung in there so that when the city was about to enter its major growth years, club members offered their club library as the nucleus of what would be the first Venice Public Library.
More recently, when they sold their clubhouse on West Tampa Avenue, members created an endowment fund and made a substantial donation to the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Since 1988, the club also has given more than $159,000 in scholarships to 137 local high school graduates to help with the ever-rising costs of college tuition.
This year club members held a special fundraising event with proceeds earmarked for Venice Theatre. The event was a dance party with entertainment provided by some of the theater’s students.
Members were able to give $11,197 to the theater’s education and outreach program. With the theater all but closed due to the coronavirus, the gift was especially welcome.
The formal check presentation with everyone masked for the photo took place Sept. 9 outside of the theater’s entrance which finally will open again on Sept. 26 with limited seating available for productions to comply with social distancing of audience members.
Classes have been virtual since area theaters and more were shuttered by the pandemic.
Also canceled because of COVID-19 was the Woman’s Club annual scholarship luncheon, usually held in May. Although members were not able to meet all the recipients this year, the club presented $6,000 to the four winners for this year and an additional $6,000 to the 2019 winners.
This year’s winning students were selected by the club’s scholarship committee with the help of Julie Pinkerton of the Rotary Futures group at Venice High School.
Two girls received University Scholarships and two received Technical/Vocational Scholarships.
Janelle Colombo, a participant in Venice High School’s Accelerated Dual Enrollment Program, earned both her high school diploma and an associate’s degree from State College of Florida. She is attending Florida State University where she plans to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice. She hopes to become an FBI profiler and general agent.
Sierra Smith graduated Venice High School as Summa Cum Laude and SCF with her associates degree at the same time. She is attending the University of South Florida School of Architecture and Community Design for both undergraduate and graduate degrees in architecture
Gabriella Csiszar is currently finishing her dual enrollment in the licensed practical nursing program at Suncoast Technical College, where she has been enrolled since her junior year at Venice High School. She will continue her education at Keiser University, looking to become a registered nurse, with an eye toward pediatrics.
Whitney Williams will use her scholarship in the cosmetology field by attending Fashion Focus Hair Academy’s 10-month program followed by an internship at a salon. She hopes to build her client base and one day own her own salon.
Members of the Woman’s Club meet on the second Thursday of the month from September through May at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library To learn more about club membership visit:venice-nokomis womansclub.org.
