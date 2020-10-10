OUR POSITION: We hope the incoming leaders of the Florida Legislature are steadfast in their expressed resolve to lessen the state’s potential for flooding.
It was not a shock, but a rather rude awakening, when several areas in our region was recently named the most vulnerable city in the nation to flooding.
In a recent story, county officials were not surprised at the high ranking for a city that sits right at sea level and where streets can hold water after a few hours of rain. Tropical storms and, heaven forbid, hurricanes are a whole other concern.
According to Groundworks, a construction industry analyst, 53% of property in Punta Gorda is in a flood zone. And, depending on the flood maps, that problem is common throughout the low-lying areas we live in.
The delay in completing those flood maps only puts off the inevitable. A lot of us may soon find we live in a flood zone. That likely means higher insurance rates.
That’s why we hope incoming Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, and incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, are serious about working to mitigate Florida’s issues with flooding and climate change.
In a recent opinion piece written for the Invading Seas, the opinion arm of the Florida Climate Reporting Network that focuses on threats of the warming climate, Sprowls and Simpson discuss the increasing threat of sea level rise along Florida’s 1,350 miles of coastline. The two Republican leaders said they have a plan to lessen the danger and try to fend off rising insurance costs that may make Florida a less attractive — and more expensive — place to live.
In the opinion piece they co-wrote, the impact of grant funding the Legislature has approved and the state’s Resilient Coastlines Program was lauded for money given to 30 coastal communities in 17 counties. The program has been hampered somewhat after the manager, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, resigned — an issue outlined in a previous guest editorial in the Sun.
But Sprowls and Simpson said they want to make flood mitigation a focus in the Legislature. That can mean, and we paraphrase from their article, improving natural barriers like sand dunes, mangroves, oyster beds and stormwater parks. They would also build barriers like seawalls, berms and water catchment areas.
Another important step is to seek aid from the federal government. That would include studying an ongoing coastal storm risk management study being completed now by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Miami-Dade County that would give a picture of flood risk prevention on a larger scale.
They said the Legislature would work with cities and counties on the local impact of flooding and seek a plan to lessen the danger.
The House Speaker and Senate President were not clear on how they would fund some of these programs and mitigation — especially as they face a huge budget shortfall caused by the pandemic. How soon any piece of a plan to thwart the threat of flooding might come together was also vague in their op-ed piece.
It is refreshing and encouraging that the two most powerful politicians in Florida, outside of the governor, accept the fact our coasts are in danger and we need to do something about it.
It’s a good sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.