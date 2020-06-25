VENICE — Two awards were presented by Venice Nokomis Rotary Club members in celebration of Doc Matson, a 72-year Rotarian who completed his last 12 years at the club.
Matson, who completed his final dozen years at the local club, died about 20 years ago.
The annual event is Rotary’s choice of its Citizen of the Year and the Rotarian of the Year selected by the club membership.
At their Zoom meeting, Rotarian Doug Laudenslager, committee chairman invited Rotarian Victoria Stultz to introduce the Non-Rotarian Community Award recipient Kathy Lehner, president & CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. She is a longtime Venice resident and community leader.
Lehner’s career began in the Bronx before moving to Venice in 1987. She serves in the community participating in events including the annual Extravaganza and the Holiday Parade serving as a director or past president. She is an amazing leader, Stultz said — a force to be reckoned with and does much for our community.
“I have always admired your Rotary Club and I have known many of you for a very long time,” Lehner said. “Rotary really does believe in their mission and walks the talk. I am honored to accept and be given this award and so impressed, thank you.”
Laudenslager then introduced the Rotarian being honored with the Doc Matson Award, Jack Kurschner. Born in the northern suburb of Chicago in 1924, Kurschner in 1943 served as an Army medic in World War II.
He has 33 years Rotary service in clubs in Georgia and Ohio and has been a club president. Joining the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club in 2013 he served on Club Committees and the Board of Directors.
Four years ago, the club was encouraged to start a program including American flags with the income to benefit Veterans’ families. Launching Flags Across Venice Nokomis, Kurschner started the first year with 80 customers, this year has almost 300. This project has raised $20,000 and he hopes to get another $10,000 this year. It will be donated to two local veteran clubs for disbursement.
“I want to thank you all and I am overwhelmed,” Kurschner said. “For this award the competition was outstanding and I congratulate all of my colleagues for being really special Rotarians. There is little I can say as you have heard almost everything I have ever done. I thank everyone and I am deeply honored.”
In closing the meeting club President Wendy North thanked Kurschner informing the club he turns 96 this week.
