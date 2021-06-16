ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Playhouse opens its doors Sept. 8 after COVID-19 hiatus.
“The local theater will kick off this fresh season with the hilarious comedy, ‘Separate Beds,’ by M.J. Cruise,” it said in a news release.
“Separate Beds” follows a couple, Ernie and Twink, celebrating their 30th anniversary on a Caribbean cruise.
“Free of chores and children, Ernie and Twink are wined, dined and introduced to exciting people. When they meet the rich, seductive Blake and Beth, who still seem to have a perfect life together after 10 years of marriage, Twink becomes infatuated with the glamour of the other couple’s lives and seeks to reignite the spark in her own marriage.”
After that, Lemon Bay Playhouse hosts soul music with The Magic Elixir Band on Oct. 2.
“Mark Rom & The Magic Elixir Band deliver their audiences fresh new original American Music, along with deep album cuts and classic soulful covers,” it said.
Tickets to the shows go on sale on Aug. 2 and can be purchased at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or at its box office.
