ENGLEWOOD - Clean - and funny - comedy is coming to the Lemon Bay Playhouse in a big way in 2020.
The local theater is offering three comedy shows, billed as the Lemon Bay Comedy Festival beginning in January. This is an opportunity to see professional comedy up close because of the intimate setting of the playhouse.
All shows are headlined by professional touring comedians who regularly appear at major resorts such at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, Las Vegas, on cruise lines, on television and at major conventions.
Gid Pool will be there Feb. 15. He is a winner at three comedy festivals including the world’s largest in Edinburgh, Scotland at the famous “Fringe Festival.”
Pool's comedy was featured in a story about him on the "Today Show" and he’s been written about in the Wall Street Journal.
Jane Pauley wrote about his comedy in her book, “Life Reimagined.” By last count his comedy has appeared on more than 180 television stations around the country. Pool also spends about 80 days a year working on cruise lines.
To round out the festival, Mark Evans will be there on April 18. Mark has been touring the country for more than 20 years with his “Southern Not Stupid” approach to making people laugh.
He’s makes regular appearances in Las Vegas and has performed on multiple cruise lines.
Reserved seat tickets are available by calling the box office at 941-475-6756, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Showtime for all shows is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at lemonbayplayhouse.com.
