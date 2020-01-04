Christian concert artist Lenee Schroeder will present a program of spiritual music entitled “Simply Worship” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Christ Venice United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, beginning in the church’s sanctuary.

The program will include piano arrangements of hymns and choruses as well as the singing of familiar songs.

“Hymns have been a language of faith for Christians as they face trials and difficulties all over the world,” Schroeder said. “’Simply Worship’ will be an evening of remembering, rejoicing and worshiping the Lord together.”

Schroeder is an accomplished keyboard musician, vocalist and inspirational speaker who shares her music and her faith in churches, retreats and conferences in the United States and the United Kingdom.

She received her education in piano performance and voice from the University of Colorado. She began her Christian ministry overseas in American military chapels and has performed in churches throughout the United States.

The concert is sponsored by Prime Time Adult Ministries and Christ Venice and Christ Laurel United Methodist churches.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments