SARASOTA - The Center for Architecture Sarasota revealed the top winners from the "Less is More" Tiny House competition for professional architects and architecture students in an exhibition at its gallery.
The event continues until June 12.
The competition challenged both professional architects and students to design blueprints for a tiny house.
"It's a movement to downsize and save space," said Bobbi Lorry, a docent with CFAS.
CFAS wanted to promote "small flexible, affordable and sustainable alternatives to traditional housing, while simultaneously raising awareness for non-traditional housing needs," stated on its website.
For the competition, there were 28 entries.
Out of those entries, CFAS displayed the top three for professional architects and the top three of the architecture students along with some honorable mentions.
All of the winners and honorable mentions had boards explaining their designs for a sustainable tiny house.
While the honorable mentions were confined to showing their plans on a board, the winners were asked to show their designs in a miniature 3-D model.
While the competition stressed the theme of sustainability, some went beyond and created a solution to current situations like the pandemic.
The first place winner for professionals, Trevor Boyle, described his tiny house "Breezeway" as a perfect design for hospital staff or those that needed to be quarantined. The tiny house was imagined to easily fit in hospital parking lots for a quarantined living space for the frontline workers.
While the tiny houses are all strictly in the design phase, an architecture came by the exhibit to take photos and possibly build one of the ideas on property they owned, Lorry said.
Lorry said the exhibit has had a great response since opening.
CFAS is at 265 South Orange Ave., Sarasota.
Free tickets to see the exhibit can be found on the CFAS website at cfasrq.org/events/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.