Falls of Venice neighbors of harpist Margi Miller and flutist Barbi Hornyak enjoyed a personalized driveway concert recently.
Providing the music were longtime harpist Margi Miller who has been performing concerts, playing for shut-ins and more for many years ago.
Ten years ago a fledgling flute player named Barbi Hornak told her that she had recently taken up the flute (at age 69), was bored with just played scales and wanted Miller’s suggestions for what to do next.
As it happened, Miller had stacks of music for harp — and flute. Since then the two have gotten together every Monday and Tuesday to practice and Hornyak has advanced far beyond basic scales.
While they play many free events, they also perform professionally. In that capacity they have earned enough money to take their husbands on cruises, trips to Walt Disney World and other destinations.
Last week as they and their neighbors became more and more isolated by increasingly more stringent COVID-19 regulations regarding public and even private functions, they decided to give themselves and their neighbors a treat while adhering to the guidelines.
Their stage was the 20-foot wide driveway at the Miller’s house with the audience split between their driveway and the neighboring drive as well as along the curb and even in a car on the street.
There was no hugging, nor any food nor drink service — simply a good time for one and all — outside in the fresh air.
