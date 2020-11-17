Let It Glow

The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to take part in its Let It Glow holiday lights contest. 

VENICE - The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping members of the group will help the area showcase the holiday spirit through decorations. 

The public will vote on the business with the best lights display, it said in its Tuesday announcement. 

"Join us this holiday season by decking out your business with lights," it said. 

It said chamber members should have their businesses decorated by Dec. 8. The public will have a chance to vote between Dec. 9-Dec. 30 "for the business with the best lights display."

"The winning business will receive the Grand Prize of $500 and the prestigious Lightbulb Award," it said in the announcement. 

It noted those voting online will have a chance to win, as well. Four votes will be chosen randomly to receive cash prizes, it said. 

The website to vote will begin on Dec. 9 at www.yoursun.com/contests

For more information, contact Charleen Myers by email at cmyers@venicechamber.com.

