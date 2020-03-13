Has State of the Union left you in the dust?
To the Editor:
Are you better off now? Or, has the “greater-maker” left you in the dust? With the cost of essential goods and services skyrocketing for housing, pharmaceuticals, education, child-care, and all the other essential things in life, it’s still extremely tough for a lot of people.
Work is there, but the weekly average of work hours has declined. A recently reported adjustment of the 2019 new jobs added reduced that overblown figure. What a surprise.
The truth is some people have benefited greatly during the current administration. Are you one of them? Or are you one who still worries about your health care expense and the threat of financial disaster in the event of protracted or complicated medical problems? What if pre-existing conditions are disallowed, who will protect you then?
How about the air you breathe and the water you drink? The roll-back of environmental regulations has given the green light to polluters to continue their assault on your health.
For college education, you will chain yourself to student debt like 21st century slavery.
The cost of housing has impacted the young and old alike. Nothing is affordable for many of them. When it comes to putting a roof over their heads, many people have hit a ceiling.
Think about it. Are you better off now? If the answer is no, then maybe the “greater-maker” isn’t working for you.
Think carefully about how you will vote this year.
Dee Hardin
Venice
Sanders ignores real history of Castro program, regime
To the Editor:
GOP lawmakers plan to introduce a resolution on the House floor soon that condemns atrocious programs started under the Castro regime, and also condemns Bernie Sanders for ignoring the history of human rights abuses by Castro’s Communist government. This comes after self-described democratic socialist Sanders, has refused to fully denounce Castro’s tyrannical rule of Cuba.
Sanders lavishes praise on Castro’s “massive literacy program” but never mentions that “Castro and the Communist Party of Cuba blocked access to independent sources of information and imposed outright censorship of books, libraries, and educational sources,” which strictly censored all information. Castro held as many as 60,000 political prisoners and killed an estimated 17,000 Cubans.
Florida GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart introduced the resolution as his district has 335,000 residents of Cuban descent.
While Sanders’ comments have earned universal condemnation from Republicans, Sanders also received much criticism from Democrats whose districts have heavy Cuban-American populations.
Florida Democratic Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and other Florida Democrats, issued scathing public statements against the Vermont senator. Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa urged Sanders to visit and speak to Florida residents who experienced a horrific life under Castro’s communist regime.
The 2020 presidential candidates are pushing Marxism/socialism/communism as a viable, acceptable American lifestyle. They’re convincing gullible Democrats to toss out our Constitution and become poverty-stricken Venezuela. Scandinavia isn’t socialist, Bernie. They just soak taxpayers. Did anyone paddle the shark-infested waters to break into Cuba now or during Castro’s regime of death and despair? No. Wake up Democrats.
Gladys Green
Venice
Trump did call corona Democrats’ ‘new hoax’ at rally
To the Editor:
In response to Louis Andre’s letter I think he might regret canceling his subscription. Trump actually referred to the corona disease as the Democrats “new hoax“ At a political rally Feb. 28 in South Carolina.
Betty Porrazzo
Venice
Florida turns blind eye to tobacco epidemic
To the Editor:
This session, House members have turned a blind eye to comprehensive, evidence-based policies that would protect young people amid the growing youth tobacco epidemic by advancing HB 7089.
HB 7089 falls short of the life-saving policy needed to truly protect Florida’s kids from a lifetime of addiction.
The truth is weak legislation like HB 7089 actually benefits the tobacco industry’s bottom line by establishing loose definitions for tobacco products that obscure them from other tobacco control laws, failing to truly restrict sales to youth.
As a mother and grandmother, I refuse to stay quiet on faux, misleading action put forth by the tobacco industry. Failure to pass proven policies gives the false impression that work is done and brings us no closer to reducing tobacco’s deadly toll in our state.
Senator Galvano, now is a crucial time for our state. If HB 7089 is enacted, the tobacco industry and their allies will continue on their mission to addict new users to their deadly products. 270,000 children currently under 18 alive in Florida will ultimately die prematurely from smoking.
Vote to truly protect Florida youth and oppose HB 7089. As youth tobacco use continues to grow, so does the need to pass comprehensive, evidence-based legislation that really works.
Our state can’t afford to take steps backward. — Maryanne Bolduc, Venice
Ignoring VA, labor reforms, social security in socialism argument
To the Editor:
Jonathan Shirer noted socialism advocates “collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” Yet what else is the VA, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid than government ownership and administration of health care and insurance and distribution of money and services? Who wants to disband the VA? If these programs are not socialism, what are they?
FDR’s Tennessee Valley Authority owns the means of production (hydroelectric power) and distribution of goods (low cost electricity) throughout seven states. Who thinks this socialist program is bad for America?
Mr. Shirer also ignored my list of labor reforms, including the eight hour work day, all first championed by American socialists.
Mr. Shirer suggests socialist governments cause “Economic catastrophe, oppression and the loss of personal freedom.”
After last week’s stock market roller coaster, Trump’s purge of the executive office plus his inhuman treatment of immigrants, this “catastrophe” quote best describes Trump & Company.
We are not Venezuela. In 1912 Socialist Party presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs won more than 900,000 votes, and Debs was an American patriot who went to prison to defend his right to free speech.
The American Socialist Party has never sought dictatorship, while Trump suggests he should serve a third term or “jokes” about becoming “president-for-life” like Chinese President Xi. When a company does not serve the people, it is a democratic right to nationalize it so it will serve the common good. That is what democracy and socialism looks like. — Dennis Higdon, Venice
Venice hospital did a great job for me
To the Editor:
In the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20, my wife made a 911 call for an ambulance to take me to the Venice hospital (Venice Regional Bayfront Health) emergency room.
The EMTs were very prompt and their treatment to me was friendly, professional and excellent.
Emergency room care for me was also friendly, professional and excellent from arrival to discharge in the early Friday morning hours. (It was) approximately five hours of care by the emergency care doctor and the many professionals taking care of me.
Thank you Venice hospital ambulance and emergency care staff for the excellent work you do. — Bill Baxter, Venice.
Venice Regional is a ‘wonderful hospital’
To the Editor:
After reading all the negative press and hearing all the negative comments over the past few years about Venice Regional (Bayfront Health) Hospital, I feel I need to share the experiences I have had at this wonderful hospital.
In early October 2019, I saw Dr. Issam Halaby at his office for my annual vascular scans. This time my right carotid was blocked. He referred me to Dr. Steven Shoemaker, a cardiologist, for clearnace for the surgery. After I failed the stress test, Dr. Shoemaker performed a cardiac catherization at Venice Hospital. That did not go well so he referred me to Gulf Coast Medical Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates.
This team of professionals was comprised of surgeons Dr. John Galat and Dr. Michael Bolanos, my anesthesiologist, Dr. Jonathan Dreier, surgical nurses Sandy Anderson and Kelly Browning, and Dawn Beardsly-Shortt, my pre-op and post-op coordinator.
On Oct. 29, 2019, I arrived at Venice Regional at 4:45 a.m. Dr. Galat’s etam performed quadruple bypass surgery and also called in one of Dr. Shoemaker’s associates, Dr. Edmund Bermudez, to insert a pacemaker later that week. I was in the critical care unit for seven days. My surgeons were there every day.
I have no doubt that these doctors saved my life.
I received excellent care from the CCU nurses, most notably Danielle, Chad, Rachel and Matt. There were others whose names I can’t recall, but everyone treated me with compassion and care. I don’t think I would have recovered as well as I did without the nurses’ encouragement and care. They were also compassionate and caring with my wife during her daily stays with me.
On Feb. 12, the same team performed my carotid surgery. I received the same excellent care. I cannot say enough about Venice Regional Hospital. From the volunteers at the reception and registration desks to the X-ray techs to the nurses to the surgeons and their staff tot he food service workers to the maintenance personnel — all are an asset to the hospital and the community.
I am still in cardiac rehab and I want to express my gratitude to that staff as well. If you need any kind of cardiac care, don’t hesitate to go to Venice Regional Hospital. We are lucky to have their team of professionals caring for the Venice community. — Dave Gardner, Venice
7-Eleven proposal bad
for environment, area
To the Editor:
We are Venice residents living in Sarasota County. We reside in Pennington Place.
My husband and I are opposed to the rezoning of the 3.04 acres on the northwest corner of Manasota Beach Road and State Road 776 from Residential Neighborhood RE-2 to Commercial. Apparently, the proposed construction is a 7-Eleven with a convenience store, 16 gas pumps and a car wash.
We feel this is a terrible proposal for the following reasons:
1. Not necessary. There are at least six gas stations withing 4 miles of this area.
2. Dangerous intersection. It is one of the top five most dangerous intersections in South Sarasota County. We both have witnessed many “near misses” accidents involving pedestrians and motorists crossing this confusing intersection.
3. The site is across the street from Manasota Scrub preserve. Is the EPA aware?
4. No sanitary sewers available at this location. We do not believe septic systems would be adequate for every day usage for a facility of that magnitude.
5. Manasota Beach Road is the only evacuation route for many residents and the increase in traffic from the 7-Eleven complex will make evacuation much more difficult.
We need to protect and preserve our environment. The impact of this project will be detrimental to the health and safety of our residents.
Thank you for taking time to read over our concerns regarding this important matter. — John and Diane Salter, Woodmere
