Florida turns blind eye to tobacco epidemic
To the Editor:
This session, House members have turned a blind eye to comprehensive, evidence-based policies that would protect young people amid the growing youth tobacco epidemic by advancing HB 7089.
HB 7089 falls short of the life-saving policy needed to truly protect Florida’s kids from a lifetime of addiction.
The truth is weak legislation like HB 7089 actually benefits the tobacco industry’s bottom line by establishing loose definitions for tobacco products that obscure them from other tobacco control laws, failing to truly restrict sales to youth.
As a mother and grandmother, I refuse to stay quiet on faux, misleading action put forth by the tobacco industry. Failure to pass proven policies gives the false impression that work is done and brings us no closer to reducing tobacco’s deadly toll in our state.
Sen. Galvano, now is a crucial time for our state. If HB 7089 is enacted, the tobacco industry and their allies will continue on their mission to addict new users to their deadly products. 270,000 children currently under 18 alive in Florida will ultimately die prematurely from smoking.
Vote to truly protect Florida youth and oppose HB 7089. As youth tobacco use continues to grow, so does the need to pass comprehensive, evidence-based legislation that really works.
Our state can’t afford to take steps backward.
Maryanne Bolduc
Venice
Ignoring reality in socialism argument
To the Editor:
Jonathan Shirer noted socialism advocates “collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” Yet what else are the VA, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid than government ownership and administration of health care and insurance and distribution of money and services?
Who wants to disband the VA? If these programs are not socialism, what are they?
FDR’s Tennessee Valley Authority owns the means of production (hydroelectric power) and distribution of goods (low-cost electricity) throughout seven states. Who thinks this socialist program is bad for America?
Mr. Shirer also ignored my list of labor reforms, including the eight-hour work day, all first championed by American socialists.
Mr. Shirer suggests socialist governments cause “economic catastrophe, oppression and the loss of personal freedom.”
After last week’s stock market roller coaster, Trump’s purge of the executive office plus his inhumane treatment of immigrants, this “catastrophe” quote best describes Trump & Company.
We are not Venezuela. In 1912 Socialist Party presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs won more than 900,000 votes, and Debs was an American patriot who went to prison to defend his right to free speech.
The American Socialist Party has never sought dictatorship, while Trump suggests he should serve a third term or “jokes” about becoming “president-for-life” like Chinese President Xi.
When a company does not serve the people, it is a democratic right to nationalize it so it will serve the common good. That is what democracy and socialism look like.
Dennis Higdon
Venice
Venice hospital did a great job for me
To the Editor:
In the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20, my wife made a 911 call for an ambulance to take me to the Venice hospital (Venice Regional Bayfront Health) emergency room.
The EMTs were very prompt and their treatment to me was friendly, professional and excellent.
Emergency room care for me was also friendly, professional and excellent from arrival to discharge in the early Friday morning hours. (It was) approximately five hours of care by the emergency care doctor and the many professionals taking care of me.
Thank you Venice hospital ambulance and emergency care staff for the excellent work you do.
Bill Baxter
Venice
Venice Regional is a ‘wonderful hospital’
To the Editor:
After reading all the negative press and hearing all the negative comments over the past few years about Venice Regional (Bayfront Health) hospital, I feel I need to share the experiences I have had at this wonderful hospital.
In early October 2019, I saw Dr. Issam Halaby at his office for my annual vascular scans. This time my right carotid was blocked. He referred me to Dr. Steven Shoemaker, a cardiologist, for clearance for the surgery.
After I failed the stress test, Dr. Shoemaker performed a cardiac catheterization at Venice Hospital. That did not go well, so he referred me to Gulf Coast Medical Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates.
This team of professionals was composed of surgeons Dr. John Galat and Dr. Michael Bolanos; my anesthesiologist, Dr. Jonathan Dreier; surgical nurses Sandy Anderson and Kelly Browning; and Dawn Beardsly-Shortt, my pre-op and post-op coordinator.
On Oct. 29, 2019, I arrived at Venice Regional at 4:45 a.m. Dr. Galat’s team performed quadruple bypass surgery and also called in one of Dr. Shoemaker’s associates, Dr. Edmund Bermudez, to insert a pacemaker later that week. I was in the critical care unit for seven days. My surgeons were there every day.
I have no doubt that these doctors saved my life.
I received excellent care from the CCU nurses, most notably Danielle, Chad, Rachel and Matt. There were others whose names I can’t recall, but everyone treated me with compassion and care.
I don’t think I would have recovered as well as I did without the nurses’ encouragement and care. They were also compassionate and caring with my wife during her daily stays with me.
On Feb. 12, the same team performed my carotid surgery. I received the same excellent care.
I cannot say enough about Venice Regional hospital. From the volunteers at the reception and registration desks to the X-ray techs to the nurses to the surgeons and their staff tot he food service workers to the maintenance personnel — all are an asset to the hospital and the community.
I am still in cardiac rehab and I want to express my gratitude to that staff as well. If you need any kind of cardiac care, don’t hesitate to go to Venice Regional hospital. We are lucky to have their team of professionals caring for the Venice community.
Dave Gardner
Venice
7-Eleven proposal bad for environment, area
To the Editor:
We are Venice residents living in Sarasota County. We reside in Pennington Place.
My husband and I are opposed to the rezoning of the 3.04 acres on the northwest corner of Manasota Beach Road and State Road 776 from Residential Neighborhood RE-2 to Commercial. Apparently, the proposed construction is a 7-Eleven with a convenience store, 16 gas pumps and a car wash.
We feel this is a terrible proposal for the following reasons:
1. Not necessary. There are at least six gas stations withing 4 miles of this area.
2. Dangerous intersection. It is one of the top five most dangerous intersections in South Sarasota County. We both have witnessed many “near misses” accidents involving pedestrians and motorists crossing this confusing intersection.
3. The site is across the street from Manasota Scrub preserve. Is the EPA aware?
4. No sanitary sewers available at this location. We do not believe septic systems would be adequate for every day usage for a facility of that magnitude.
5. Manasota Beach Road is the only evacuation route for many residents and the increase in traffic from the 7-Eleven complex will make evacuation much more difficult.
We need to protect and preserve our environment. The impact of this project will be detrimental to the health and safety of our residents.
Thank you for taking time to read over our concerns regarding this important matter.
John and Diane Salter
Woodmere
To the Editor:
Sixty-one years ago, Sept. 29, 1959, Russia’s Khrushchev banged his shoe on the UN podium, making a prediction for America. Then, communism was feared throughout America.
“Your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright; but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have communism.
“We will not have to fight you; we will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”
How do you create a socialistic state? Medicare for All. Increase poverty as high as possible; poor people are easier to control and won’t fight back if government provides everything.
Increase debt to unsustainable levels. Then taxes increase and produces more poverty.
Create a police state by gun confiscation, removing the ability to defend ourselves. Take control of food, housing, income to become fully dependent on the government.
Control education of what people read and what children learn in school. Remove God from government and schools to believe ONLY the government knows what’s best for citizens.
Infanticide insensitivity. Class warfare. Divide the people into wealthy and poor with no middle class. This will cause more discontent and be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.
Sound like the 2020 presidential candidates?
A.M. Young
Venice
