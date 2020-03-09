First Amendment doesn’t protect lying
in newspaper
To the Editor:
In response to the cartoon published in today’s edition of the Venice Gondolier, I want to inform you that I will not be renewing my subscription.
The cartoon is misleading and a false representation of the president’s comments concerning coronavirus.
The First Amendment does not protect you from lying on issues of national interest. The president never stated that the coronavirus was a hoax, as was implied with your published cartoon.
Louis Andre
Venice
Stop bickering and help Trump, U.S. with crisis
To the Editor:
As Americans we usually come together in crisis. Sadly not this time.
I read numerous articles that suggest our government lead by President Trump is unqualified to lead and need experts involved.
Let’s look at the facts: The best medical minds in the world were on stage with Trump this past week and are involved 24/7 and all major medical companies met at the White House on Monday to seek solutions. There are also attacks on Pence stating he is unqualified.
However during the Ebola breakout, Obama appointed a lawyer (previous staff to Biden) to handle the crisis. He also appointed Biden to head task force on cancer. Was he an expert in the field or a family victim?
But there was no attacks on qualifications as we see currently.
So the bottom line is attacks trying to gain political advantage is disgusting during a crisis and those that do it should be ashamed and considered unAmerican to our shared values. Let’s pull together with constructive suggestions rather than constant bickering.
John Nilsen
Venice
Vote because you, your family, country is worth it
To the Editor:
“The Politics of inevitability is the idea that there are not ideas.” (Snyder, Timothy: “The Road to Unfreedom”: Random House, NY; Chapter 1, page. 15.)
Sound simple? Read the book; anything but simple.
To me this sentence means that if we are not engaged in the politics of the time and all it implies, if we are not vigilant, and purposely seek what is true we risk slipping into “the politics of inevitability.”
We deny history and glorify a past that didn’t exist; the false narrative that Donald Trump and many of the Republicans in power desperately want us to believe. Focus on this falsehood and we backslide into a future where our ideas to provide a better tomorrow for all the people cease to exist.
Not only ideas, but the fundamental truth that we are a democratic republic with a Constitution that adheres to the rule of law becomes a useless piece of paper.
The best way to combat this I believe, as time gets more crucial as well as shorter, is to vote.
This year in Florida we are seeing more and more Democrats step up locally, statewide and nationally.
Our presidential primary is March 17 with non-presidential elections to follow in August.
There is no room for complacency, hopelessness, pessimism or despair. Ideas abound — some very good, many not as much. We can choose but we must choose wisely.
We are not spineless, brainless creatures glued to our cellphones and the TV screen.
As a people if we truly value out nation of laws we must never choose “the politics of inevitability.” We are moving forward ideas — especially those of the Democratic Party — that, while not easy and for sure not perfect, will ensure that we stay on that path.
Vote.
We are worth it: your families, children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends are worth it. Our country is worth it. Thank you.
Gail Pontuto
Venice
‘Claim the rise, own the fall’
To the Editor:
There is an old adage about the stock market that says “whoever claims the rise, owns the fall.”
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has recently stated that the Fed will endeavor to help the economy out if things worse. The only problem is that interest rates are at historically low levels which does not leave much room to maneuver. Also, as a result of the recent tax cut, our government spent $1 trillion more than it took in last year.
The Republicans cannot claim the rise in the stock market and then blame the Democrats for its fall and the decline in your 401(k) program.
Robert Moist
Venice
‘Socialist fantasies’ don’t work in
fact-based U.S.
To the Editor:
I fully support all Americans having the freedom to state their opinion, even Socialist Democrats who comment here.
On Feb. 29, a contributor wrote like a fantasy novelist who actually believes her own socialist fantasies. In America, we live in a fact-based world of reality, which seriously challenges her fantasy-based agenda.
All presidents hire/fire within his/her administration. Obama ran off many highly skilled intelligence officers who spoke truthfully and didn’t support his agenda. Obama also seeded agency rank/file with political minions perpetuating his future agenda. It’s taken Trump’s first term to identify/terminate these poison-pill bureaucrats — there are scores of qualified replacements for anyone identified and sent packing.
Bernie hasn’t yet nationalized the media. So, there are numerous media options still available to the public. If Fox News causes trauma, turn on any of the Fake News outlets to validate the lies and fantasies more in tune with her mindset. Opinions, hearsay, and conjecture aren’t facts. So, don’t get confused.
She blames Republicans for an inept congress that her Socialist Democratic party has owned, choosing to try to impeach Trump rather than credible work for voters.
The arguments of our Founding Fathers support a president like Trump far more than a socialist president like Obama or the 2020 Democratic candidates. The Founding Fathers were proud Americans, wanting a strong military/economy, and provided citizens unalienable rights they adamantly felt were the right of every citizen. They didn’t intend them to be cherry-picked or completely thrown out as the Socialist Democratic party favors.
Randy Wedin
Venice
Want an Australian pine planted in your backyard?
To the Editor:
Question: Would you want Australian pines in your backyard?
Would you want Australian pine shoots and saplings spreading throughout your backyard?
Would you want the necessity of regular sapling mowing just to control their spread? Perhaps, if fellow taxpayers are footing the bill for the added maintenance and associated costs.
Is it really no different than keeping grass mowed every three weeks when mowers are damaged due to the rough terrain, thereby increasing the maintenance costs?
What about the rough, knobby roots? Would you want thick, uneven root matting and trip hazards in your backyard?
Would you want Australian Pines to overtake and displace other plants in your backyard?
What about the added risk of leaning or uprooted Australian pines in a windstorm or hurricane due to their shallow roots? In the Jan 30 Council meeting, it was stated that 12-15 trees were lost in Venice during category 1 Hurricane Irma and 5-6 were lost in the July downburst; native trees fared better.
Or, would you prefer native or Florida-friendly trees that also provide shade, in a diverse ecosystem in your backyard, requiring less maintenance and cost?
John Nolen Park and Prentiss French Park have abundant shade ... shade without Australian pines.
What would you prefer in your backyard?
C. Pilkin
Venice
Florida turns blind eye to tobacco epidemic
To the Editor:
This session, House members have turned a blind eye to comprehensive, evidence-based policies that would protect young people amid the growing youth tobacco epidemic by advancing HB 7089.
HB 7089 falls short of the life-saving policy needed to truly protect Florida’s kids from a lifetime of addiction.
The truth is weak legislation like HB 7089 actually benefits the tobacco industry’s bottom line by establishing loose definitions for tobacco products that obscure them from other tobacco control laws, failing to truly restrict sales to youth.
As a mother and grandmother, I refuse to stay quiet on faux, misleading action put forth by the tobacco industry. Failure to pass proven policies gives the false impression that work is done and brings us no closer to reducing tobacco’s deadly toll in our state.
Senator Galvano, now is a crucial time for our state. If HB 7089 is enacted, the tobacco industry and their allies will continue on their mission to addict new users to their deadly products. 270,000 children currently under 18 alive in Florida will ultimately die prematurely from smoking.
Vote to truly protect Florida youth and oppose HB 7089. As youth tobacco use continues to grow, so does the need to pass comprehensive, evidence-based legislation that really works.
Our state can’t afford to take steps backward. — Maryanne Bolduc, Venice
Venice hospital did a great job for me
To the Editor:
In the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20, my wife made a 911 call for an ambulance to take me to the Venice hospital (Venice Regional Bayfront Health) emergency room.
The EMTs were very prompt and their treatment to me was friendly, professional and excellent.
Emergency room care for me was also friendly, professional and excellent from arrival to discharge in the early Friday morning hours. (It was) approximately five hours of care by the emergency care doctor and the many professionals taking care of me.
Thank you Venice hospital ambulance and emergency care staff for the excellent work you do. — Bill Baxter, Venice.
Venice Regional is a ‘wonderful hospital’
To the Editor:
After reading all the negative press and hearing all the negative comments over the past few years about Venice Regional (Bayfront Health) Hospital, I feel I need to share the experiences I have had at this wonderful hospital.
In early October 2019, I saw Dr. Issam Halaby at his office for my annual vascular scans. This time my right carotid was blocked. He referred me to Dr. Steven Shoemaker, a cardiologist, for clearnace for the surgery. After I failed the stress test, Dr. Shoemaker performed a cardiac catherization at Venice Hospital. That did not go well so he referred me to Gulf Coast Medical Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates.
This team of professionals was comprised of surgeons Dr. John Galat and Dr. Michael Bolanos, my anesthesiologist, Dr. Jonathan Dreier, surgical nurses Sandy Anderson and Kelly Browning, and Dawn Beardsly-Shortt, my pre-op and post-op coordinator.
On Oct. 29, 2019, I arrived at Venice Regional at 4:45 a.m. Dr. Galat’s etam performed quadruple bypass surgery and also called in one of Dr. Shoemaker’s associates, Dr. Edmund Bermudez, to insert a pacemaker later that week. I was in the critical care unit for seven days. My surgeons were there every day.
I have no doubt that these doctors saved my life.
I received excellent care from the CCU nurses, most notably Danielle, Chad, Rachel and Matt. There were others whose names I can’t recall, but everyone treated me with compassion and care. I don’t think I would have recovered as well as I did without the nurses’ encouragement and care. They were also compassionate and caring with my wife during her daily stays with me.
On Feb. 12, the same team performed my carotid surgery. I received the same excellent care. I cannot say enough about Venice Regional Hospital. From the volunteers at the reception and registration desks to the X-ray techs to the nurses to the surgeons and their staff tot he food service workers to the maintenance personnel — all are an asset to the hospital and the community.
I am still in cardiac rehab and I want to express my gratitude to that staff as well. If you need any kind of cardiac care, don’t hesitate to go to Venice Regional Hospital. We are lucky to have their team of professionals caring for the Venice community. — Dave Gardner, Venice
7-Eleven proposal bad
for environment, area
To the Editor:
We are Venice residents living in Sarasota County. We reside in Pennington Place.
My husband and I are opposed to the rezoning of the 3.04 acres on the northwest corner of Manasota Beach Road and State Road 776 from Residential Neighborhood RE-2 to Commercial. Apparently, the proposed construction is a 7-Eleven with a convenience store, 16 gas pumps and a car wash.
We feel this is a terrible proposal for the following reasons:
1. Not necessary. There are at least six gas stations withing 4 miles of this area.
2. Dangerous intersection. It is one of the top five most dangerous intersections in South Sarasota County. We both have witnessed many “near misses” accidents involving pedestrians and motorists crossing this confusing intersection.
3. The site is across the street from Manasota Scrub preserve. Is the EPA aware?
4. No sanitary sewers available at this location. We do not believe septic systems would be adequate for every day usage for a facility of that magnitude.
5. Manasota Beach Road is the only evacuation route for many residents and the increase in traffic from the 7-Eleven complex will make evacuation much more difficult.
We need to protect and preserve our environment. The impact of this project will be detrimental to the health and safety of our residents.
Thank you for taking time to read over our concerns regarding this important matter. — John and Diane Salter, Woodmere
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.