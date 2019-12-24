The joy of Christmas at
tree lighting
To the Editor:
This is not about politics or the current presidential situation, but community involvement.
To all the people who participated in and attended the 13th annual Christmas Lighting Festival at West Blalock Park on Dec. 14, thank you. It was the biggest, brightest community Christmas tree lighting event held thus far with 108 trees being decorated. What a sight at night.
Under the leadership of Jan Lugar and her committee, assistance by the Keep Venice Beautiful Team decorating the common area, all the tree sponsors and guest decorators, the team of volunteers who reconstructed some of the lighted animals which in previous years adorned the lawn at City Hall and the city of Venice Public Works Department, it demonstrates what the community can do to help bring in the holiday season.
Loyal sponsors over the years have been the Venice Area Garden Club and Venice Area Beautification, Inc.
Leading the lighting ceremony was newly elected Mayor Ron Feinsod along with his able assistant, Santa Claus. Standing in for Santa was Richard Appel.
This is what community involvement is all about. Family and friends getting together and celebrating the joys of the season.
Monty Andrews
Venice
Why only pro-Trump photos of rallies
in paper?
To the Editor:
Having been at the pro-impeach rally on Tuesday evening at 5:20 p.m. I was surprised to see only pro-Trump support photos in the Gondolier’s paper on Wednesday.
Apparently the person covering the rally wasn’t there when the crowds gathered beginning at 5 or came after everyone left at 7:30!
I would have expected there would be at least one photo of the nearly 300 people who supported the impeachment vote.
I feel we are fortunate to have the Gondolier which covers local news but accuracy is very important. Many of us have photos of the event and would be happy to share with your report staff.
A free and accurate press is vital to a democracy. There is already too much fake news in the media.
Norma Dayton
Venice
‘Liberal tears’ soaked Gondolier newspaper
To the Editor:
I picked up my Gondolier newspaper from my driveway this morning. I found it to be extremely wet and soggy, but there was not a cloud in the sky.
As I peeled the saturated pages apart, I came to the letters to the editor. Aha! I had found out why my paper was soaked.
It was all the liberal tears drenching my Gondolier. Boo-hoo, boo-hoo, orange man bad, he hurt my feelings.
Get over it! Maybe it is all the promises made and kept. Maybe it is the best economy in 50 years. I got it, maybe it that racist border wall that is keeping illegal drugs and persons out.
Oh yeah, I forgot about all those new conservative judges the evil man appointed.
Well I had better get used to having to dry out my newspaper for the next four years because President Trump is not going anywhere. Four more years of keeping America great!
James Minnerly
Venice
Democrats abused power, not president
To the Editor:
The Democrats have finally achieved their goal: no, not to grow the economy or jobs, but to impeach our president.
For over three years since Trump was elected, the media and many Democrats have been calling for him to be impeached for trivial reasons, such as disrespecting the NFL players or downright false reasons, such as colluding with Russians to win an election.
For three years President Trump has been investigated by several Congressional committees and Mueller’s Report costing taxpayers over $25 million.
Now we have an impeachment, although a faux one since there was no crime (high or otherwise), no treason, and no misdemeanors as stated in the Constitution. There also was no evidence of quid pro quo, then bribery or extortion (the reasons kept changing) so the Democrats had to look elsewhere and settled on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Their rationale was that the president refused his aides to testify by declaring executive privilege. The Democrats could then have gone to the court to resolve, but they claimed they had to rush because Trump was a “clear and present danger” to the next election.
Yet these urgent time-sensitive articles of impeachment have yet to be submitted by Speaker Pelosi to the Senate for trial. Does she not want a trial because she and the Democrats believe Trump will be exonerated? Or is their goal only to label Trump an “impeached” president with a strictly partisan vote except for the two or three Democrats who voted against this faux impeachment.
The House Democrats are the ones who abused their power, not President Trump, and many voters will remember this in November.
Carol Caprio
Sarasota
Congress should remember: ‘we’re all Americans’
To the Editor:
I truly enjoyed your editorial in Saturday’s paper, especially the part that read “How many times have we heard — or read — ‘we’re all Americans.’ And we are. We all should, at least, love our country, Land of the free. Home of the Brave.”
If I were granted one wish for Christmas, it would be that every member of Congress, both the House of Representatives and the Senate, read those lines. Too many of those members on both sides of the aisle have placed love and loyalty to their party before their country.
They have somehow forgotten they represent their constituents, not the president, and those constituents are sorely divided.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
